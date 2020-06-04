Transcript for Olympics have been canceled because of war, but 'we've never seen anything like this'

The announcement that the 22 when he Tokyo Summer Olympics would be postponed. Wasn't really a surprise every other athletic association in the world is grappling with the cove in nineteen pandemic and so it seemed inevitable. That the Olympics would also be postponed. But I wanted to know exactly how clear this was how big of a deal it is and also what kind of affect it would have on the Olympic athletes themselves. So I reached out to Olympic historian bill Mallon he used to be the president of the international society of Olympic historians. Did just give some historical context. How unusual is it. For an Olympics to get postponed or canceled. Wolf so far this uniqueness is not happened before Warren Olympics it does postpone. Three Olympics have been canceled by actually five but the 1960 Summer Olympics in Berlin were canceled because of war war one. And then forty and 44 book the summer and Winter Olympics were canceled so four Olympics then technically. I'm mark cancer because of world war two's a mile time. And Olympic has been canceled reports in wartime it's never happen. That they've been postponed. For any length of time now there's one postponement that we know for sure. And that was in 72 at the Munich massacre when the Israelis were massacred by the black September terrorists. Good afternoon I'm Jim McKay speaking to you alive at this moment from ABC headquarters just outside the Olympic village in Munich west Germany. The piece of what is but have been called the serene Olympics was shattered just before dawn this morning about 5 o'clock. When Arab terrorists armed with submachine guns faces. I'm that happened on September. And they had a ceremony in their honor the morning of September 6 may restart of the games and September 7 in 1996. In Atlanta when the Centennial Park bombing occurred. It's my memory. Yet the next morning. It occurred on Saturday morning at like 1 AMC just after Friday night. That's Saturday morning and they postponed a couple events for our two while they security swept the venues and make sure everything was okay. Batman Adam really document that very well. So those they are times that ever happened that anything's been postponed except her. Or whether events the Winter Olympics and things have been postponed there but nothing nothing like postponing or games. Aggressive given that pushing back the Olympic Games by a full year is pretty much unheard of in history the next question is what is this do to the athletes themselves. You're the IOC recently declared that anybody who qualified for the 20/20 Olympics would still be qualified for 22 when he won. Apple who might drop out due to a performance reasons are or maybe even injuries and aids and also what about the athletes who haven't officially qualified. It's hard to predict how many people still be around to compete next year I did an analysis of the 1990 tune in 1994 Winter Olympics. That was when they change the Winter Olympics to occur in between the Summer Olympics year so that the only time that would only a year gap. Through the Winter Olympics and it turned out that about 40% in the athlete competed both gains. So. A high percentage will still be able to compete next year but I think maybe and a 20% drop off. You're looking at athletes. Like Justin Gatlin trick he'll say he's coming back I just saw that show all the talk I don't care you know how good an athlete you are how hard you train that you get in your forties. Yeah even Tom Brady's performance is slipping on the other hand. In gymnastics. They have a minimum age limit correctly so there's some wondered can teenagers like 1415. Now BL so they'll be able to compete next year possibly. After the big news that the Olympics would be post on we saw a lot of olympians take to social media applauding the decision. There obviously aware of the fact that the world has a lot bigger problems to deal with a right now than whether or not someone will be able to compete in the Olympics this summer. But there are also a lot of would cystic problems right I mean pushing back the Olympics for one whole year is not an easy task whether we're talking about the athletes but even the host city of Tokyo not. It's harder and Tokyo that is on the athletes athletes will be. Ulyetza have been training for the world championships next year Ehrlich and try to heal and shortened anyway. So they just got to keep shrinking once they're able to try anything to back in the U of the gyms and and the poor and tracks and Tokyo Heston and this whole logistical mess. What do you do of these venues other venues available that she earned 20/20 one. Yes some of them had been promised for other things after the gains and you know that they have to get them to break those contracts and let us use and for the Olympic Games it's going to be a logistical night near. That I can't even imagine. You that the games by a year was obviously the right choice from a public health standpoint but it's still going to be weird to have this year go by without the Olympics happening. And there are still a lot of questions to be answered both from the athletes and the host city's standpoint. About how the Olympics are gonna go when their pushed off schedule.

