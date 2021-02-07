Transcript for How the pandemic changed the sex work industry | FiveThirtyEight

It's pretty unique about this industry is that it's all 100%. Face to face skin can scan. There is really no social distancing. Options within the legal prop we'll that where released that happened ready take out. There it wasn't like that add to go option Robert Sachs story. Alice little as a tax partner at one of Nevada's legal problems and chicken ranch McCain and about sixty miles west Austin, Texas. She's been incredibly successful talking about a million dollars a year just before coming back. I have cast certainly never had sex none bar complete origins. Ever come close accounting for every State Street fan experience I had. Women that have never had sex at another woman learned that a nice things Syriana's IC matter and ninety pounds some isn't Melanie is ever really ends balls and channel. On March 19 220 Nevada's governor ordered the State's problems to club's huge concerns for Kevin MG news about a month later. Both the side and she needed a new long term plan. Fisher jumped all and on only work to joint only for kids and adults only social media platform for users subscribe army direct payments to view content. I was buried at Eilat he already have nice up established mind. But for the patent pending me baton. I have very I was treating. Or erotic content and the day that I guess I hit it I only and add big announcement I didn't. Letting everyone know I hate and doing something real here is part of eyeing me. And it's really lucky because it was super lovers of Burberry and stem end and killing time. For many sex workers the pandemic has fundamentally changed how they do business. One not all sex workers have the resources with a desire to meet their businesses online some people who built their careers to meet in person work have made the shift. And research suggests that while the in person thanks market has yet to recover from the pandemic participation in online password is being. However that doesn't mean it's easy money. For decades long time performers have gotten kicked off web sites and payment processors and not only becoming more common as the industry moves on line. Sex Couric is really fast and all encompassing it can be. Sure thing in person work including escorting street pace where. Domination and he can be fetish delaying or her. You porn films adult content creation. It really is any anything that includes people selling sex or sexual service says. For many. An adult performer for nearly three decades cinnamon life has acted in films and worked as a dominatrix. Among others. She explained that during the pandemic some interest in sex workers if the same issues as many independent contractors. Can become an ethos unemployment benefit. If you aren't suing him person's sex work it's really hard to even get government entitlements because. You know if you don't have an address you can't apply for food stamps or Medicaid if you. Don't. He's dead or at 1099 our tax returns it's hard to get housing. There were additional hurdles as well. If this is like strip clubs were not entitled to disaster loan assistance for small business that. Because the so called career and clauses that left many legal sex workers out of the paycheck protection program or PPP. There's no safety and that at all so that that's where. This lease allowed depression and a lot of people that's giving up. As the director of communications for the sex workers project at the urban justice center in New York City. So look for is to educate people about sex work and for that while online facts work may have been an attractive option during the pandemic. On line tax workers still face financial traps. We can't even set a bank accounts and less we have another legalized job done. So you don't have a bank accounts in your money at all either and then lower castes happen. And those are also systems that are being locked in closed down right now due to sensors. I personally had 8000 dollars I paid health alert not ten months during the pandemic because they closed night count found in. I wasn't doing anything but accepting payments for YouTube video over at the I was even expecting payments for anything directly sex related. During the pandemic almighty tax workers found him on only happens which so far has disregarded the adult content while taking 20% of their creators earnings. But it may not be the preferred platform for ever. I think that people stay on only fans until they kick everybody. And they're not going to be the first I mean look at Tumblr I was in the first round of people kicked off with PayPal. I was kicked half of that amount has suffered square but all of these platforms they do not want until content creators. We've seen lots and lots of examples over the years of technology companies using sex workers to build their platforms. And then basically deep hot forming them or implement seeing incredibly stigma ties seeing her discriminatory policies. Clinton Hollander is the facts researcher at Columbia university in the Kirby institute at the University of New South Wales Sydney. He explained that these days the political rationale for getting fox work is that's hard to distinguish from sex trafficking. Which is exploiting someone's actually for for profit often through deception or pollution. The reason that we try to regulate sector of society tends to change a little bit over time which to niece or it gives away the whole game but. You know there's often there's public health reasons that are given like OH IV aids but even before that you know going back a hundred years it was venereal disease. Making sure our our armies were militarily ready you know we didn't want sex workers potentially infect ten. Military forces. More recently of course it's been the human trafficking child trafficking narrative. All of these things are rationale he's given to justify the control of sex work through things like criminal citation and com but really it's about controlling people it's about controlling so. Tax. Cuts workers and academics say that the best way to improve conditions for sex workers both online and in person is to decriminalize facts were. That way people who choose to work in the field are treated like all other self employed workers. In the meantime exporters are taking it upon themselves lift up one and last year cinnamon monster and the park hospital industry collective which helps teach newpark and brown fax her parents how to develop their business. Off that can talk impeachment struggling threats Perkins. I think it's wonderful that people happy option. Of being able to pick up their cell phone and produced pornography in order to be able to feed their families we are admittedly seeing people lift themselves out of poverty in the middle of a global health crisis having land is you know behind on their rents and every one is. Trying to figure out how they're gonna get food and every wins trying to figure it's supposed to do you know to do these basic things. When your entire income has been cut off. And there is no government assistance for you need come in to provide peer to peer education. For black and brown sex workers who. Are choosing this lever to teach them how to cookies contents. How to maximize their earning potential how to CC in the labor that they are doing. It allows them to be able to try to me more money. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to online work just been building for years. But many are excited to get back to in person work. The human connections really important for me and women when it comes to sex work because it's another way to connect. With people com and different ways and no laying in feeling that energy of those people they are connecting with this very important for me when I'm when I'm doing things work. And planting and inspected. We saw it really marks decline in the early part of the pandemic in clients' interest. But that has. Not only gone back to pre pandemic levels but it's exceeded them in some cases. So definitely I think there's been a resurgence of demand in the data would suggest that. And in talking to sex workers from that's kind of what's reflected by them too so. For some clients TO their connection with a sex for her is a really important part of their health and well being and. There is any amnesty that continue to exist at the oversee about it Karen. It's going to need all segments acts are everything can be replicated these days I technology. Each truck driver is going to be out silly and X fifty is the tactic just and it drives and sounds. But there is nothing replaces a true human being genuine human action. Not even sacks dollar and acts robot is comparable to the trees. Because of the essence expert has never telling fellow Latin. I don't think has advanced and expert has been a mass. Since the dawn of time the world's oldest Brent Ashton for every cent.

