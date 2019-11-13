Transcript for Why does the president have so few rights in the impeachment process?

You can try to put a ribbon on a sham process the that doesn't make it any less of a sham doesn't make it any less unfair what you're doing today and my view. It's unfair to the president is dangerous to the presidency. I think the due process rights of this president. Have been completely ignored I think the American people is the impeachment process against trump and there are Republicans right. You hear me I can hear you can't. I think it's a new Lea Thompson to has been reporting and the inquiry and examining what presidents. In the impeachment process. The perspective of what might be familiar with in the criminal justice. Dan Brown like for example line Carter. You might think. How little shady that round happen and allowed. Team you know participate in the process that our. But that really important to remember is that impeachment. If not of legal process impeachment as a political process and under the constitution all of those rights that you're used to hearing about. Due process can matching your accuser those are not right that apply here as our rights that apply to criminal defendants. Not people are calling for impeachment. The constitution. Actually doesn't say much about impeachment. It lays out that the house has the power to impeach. The senate has the power to try the case. And the only punishment for impeachment his removal from office and then acts did he tell that can sort of help understand why the president. Doesn't protections outlined in a constitution. Because at the time came that the constitution was being attracted. In England impeach could had actually quite serious consequences including in very extreme circumstances. Execution. And so in those king his. You wouldn't really want to make sure that you were giving up personal a lot of perfect protection that the idea behind all of the rights that criminal defendants happen. You could be taking away this person's liberty you could be taking away their light want to make certain that despaired of and the very specific ways. The thing about impeachment is that the worst thing that can happen to chop is that he doesn't get to be president anymore the. Other thing to remember is that in the Nixon and Clinton increased. House had existing criminal investigations into the president to work quit. And there's investigations. Were not open to the public with Ken Starr's investigation. Conducted in part behind closed doors. It was flat he had a grant area grand jury proceedings are always secret and so that's one reason that the process has been happening largely behind closed doors so our. Because they're just trying to gather information and figure out exactly what the evidence nine be against president count because they didn't start it very much at all the work. Right so it's not just that there par saying information they're actually gathering information as well Republicans may continue to see this process as unfair. Even as it enters a more public faces. But if it is unfair this congress as Democrats are not the only ones to blame. The constitution's framers allowed for this kind of impeachment process. And the last two impeachment inquiry is followed a similar rule.

