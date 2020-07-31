Transcript for Rep. Will Hurd on whether he'll vote for Trump l FiveThirtyEight

Are you going to vote for its full. Like a lot of Americans. I wish I had different options on on on the ballot. And and I admire my plan has always Tutsis support. Republicans and William making those decisions over the next ninety days. So you're going to decide whether or not to vote for him over the next ninety days. Mine that's how I was approached my election I'm just like everybody else. William previously said that you will vote for trump this falls I'm just wondering if your hasn't sent a little bit now. I think as accurate I think that's that year he also calling are showing that I'm like everybody else. On that this is this is my I don't want to vote for. AKA. Jill Biden because in the end some on the policies I think that a unified Democratic Party. Is going to pass in the 88 unified government. Would be it would be tough for the four for the country and the things that I don't support and haven't supported on during my time in in congress and in somebody who's represented a a large competitive district. I know something about competitive districts and what needs to be done and in order to win.

