If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?

More
The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast crew discusses what role Republicans like Liz Cheney have to play in the future of the GOP (if any).
55:11 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"55:11","description":"The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast crew discusses what role Republicans like Liz Cheney have to play in the future of the GOP (if any).","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"77620462","title":"If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/rep-liz-cheney-doesnt-home-gop-77620462"}