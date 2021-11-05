-
Now Playing: GOP leader officially urges Republicans to vote Cheney out
-
Now Playing: The battle over transgender rights as dozens of bills proposed nationwide
-
Now Playing: New scam warning over callers posing as federal agents
-
Now Playing: Man with tiger arrested after high-speed chase with police
-
Now Playing: FBI says Russian hackers responsible for cyberattack on fuel pipeline
-
Now Playing: Cyberattack on fuel pipeline causes gas shortages in multiple states
-
Now Playing: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and up
-
Now Playing: Former CDC head reacts to FDA authorizing Pfizer vaccine for teens
-
Now Playing: Take it from Juju Chang: ‘Marry your passion’
-
Now Playing: 5 ways to learn from rejection and use it to your advantage
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 10, 2021
-
Now Playing: How unhealthy food is engineered to get us ‘hooked’
-
Now Playing: The battle over masks in schools
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 10, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Dow Jones hits 35,000
-
Now Playing: The growing acceptance of legalizing marijuana
-
Now Playing: Cyber security expert: Colonial Pipeline hack is ‘tip of the iceberg’
-
Now Playing: Mother’s Day reunions across US
-
Now Playing: Foreign hackers shut down East Coast’s largest pipeline