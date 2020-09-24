Transcript for 4 Senate races to watch as GOP rushes to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat

Yeah. Yeah. The latest 538 cent forecast update gives Democrats sixty and 100 chance of flipping this. But it still gives Republicans a 4100. Chance of keeping control. However the death the Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could scramble the race let's back to four states that could be effective. First up Maine where Republican senator Susan Collins is running for reelection in a fairly please stay. It's funny team Collins as moderate reputation took a hit. She voted to confirm Supreme Court justice Brett Cavanaugh. So the Supreme Court coming up again 20/20 probably isn't the best thing for campaign the polls are pretty good for Constance challenger Democrats Eric Gideon. However our forecast takes into account other things like demographics and other fundamentals. We think the race is basically topside cons currently has 43 and 100 chance of winning while Gideon has a 57. Meanwhile down in Alabama democratic senator Doug Johnson is already an underdog in his race our model gives him only 24 in 100 chance when. And Supreme Court will probably make his task harder. Alabama's one of the most Republican states me so it's probably especially important voters there and conservative judge. The Supreme Court could also be an issue in South Carolina senate race. Where Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham. Had previously opposed filling Supreme Court vacancy camp presidential election here but now he says he supports confirming president trust company. If there's a Republican president in 2016 in a vacancy occurs and the last year of the first term you can say Lindsey Graham says let's let the next president who whoever might being. Make that nomination and you could use my words against mean you be absolutely right. This flip flop could hurt him at the ballot box but it also might not there are forecast currently gets Graham 82 and 100 chants and last but not least Kentucky. Many Democrats are furious with senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for going ahead with the confirmation process for the election. And they donated millions of dollars to his democratic challenger grass. However that may be a waste of money are forecasting Connolly 96 and 100 chance when. Kentucky is so red that it's just really hard for Angeles. Those are just a few of the many senate seats on the ballot this fall 23 of which are held by Republicans and twelve of which are held by Democrats. We'll be keeping an eye on how the Supreme Court fight affects the mall. You can keep and I are forecast at any time at 538 dot com. If you like to this video remember subscribe to factory on YouTube.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.