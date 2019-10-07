-
Now Playing: Nate Silver: What political betting markets say about Elizabeth Warren's 2020 chances
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight's top 5 prospects in the NBA Draft.
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Amazon workers planning strike on Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Billionaire dies in helicopter crash in Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross' flag sneakers following complaints from Colin Kaepernick
-
Now Playing: Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns
-
Now Playing: Fisher-Price urges consumers to stop using sleeper on some play yards
-
Now Playing: Retailers offering big bangs for consumers' bucks for July 4 holiday
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new digital currency
-
Now Playing: Subscription rental companies offering more choices for your home
-
Now Playing: Amazon facing lawsuit over Alexa 'eavesdropping'
-
Now Playing: How to save $1000 by the end of summer
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Mo Vaughn and Frank Thomas
-
Now Playing: YouTube updates hate speech policy
-
Now Playing: Sephora stores shut down for diversity training
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for reducing debt
-
Now Playing: Uber to begin banning passengers with low ratings
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for how to improve your credit score
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals for summer fun and Father's Day