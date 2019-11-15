SigDigs: Nov. 15, 2019

More
You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.
1:48 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SigDigs: Nov. 15, 2019
I oh. And. Who. Yeah. A. I'm. Yeah. Or you. And. Yeah. I. Are. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67029778","title":"SigDigs: Nov. 15, 2019","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/sigdigs-nov-15-2019-67029778"}