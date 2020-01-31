Stacey Abrams Thinks She Will Be President One Day

“That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic,” Abrams told FiveThirtyEight reporter Clare Malone.
0:16 | 01/31/20

Stacey Abrams Thinks She Will Be President One Day

