Transcript for Why switching to vote-by-mail is tougher than it seems | FiveThirtyEight

With the ongoing corona virus pandemic they're been many calls for states to switch to vote by mail for the November elections. Okay. Currently five states conduct their elections predominantly male. Washington organ Colorado Utah and Hawaii. Twain nine more states plus the District of Columbia. Allow any voter to request a nasty ballot by mail without an excuse however the remaining sixteen states still require voters to provide an excuse if they want to vote. Although some of these states might accept the krona buyers as Alex keys such as New Hampshire. Many people believe that voting by mail is the safest option for the November election because it minimizes in person voting which of course could spread krona Maris. However switching to vote by me now is easier said than done. First states need to custom print the ballots and envelopes for every registered voter. Then they need enough staffers to stuff the envelopes with those ballots and then to count the votes when they come back yet. In the Wisconsin primary in early April understaffed election officials how to work over a hundred hours a week. Processing absentee ballot requests and that was for a low turnout primary election. Matchup this happened in all fifty states in the general election which is much higher turnout. Of course states could always hire more workers to handle the increased workload but that would cost more money. An analysis by the Brennan center for justice estimated. That switching to vote by mail for the November elections could cost up to one point four billion dollars. Most of which is simply postage the states that are probably best equipped to switch to vote by mail without a problem for November are those that already see a lot of their voters voting by mail. For example Montana and Arizona each sent more than 60% of their voters mail ballots in the 2018 election. It wouldn't be too hard for them to increase that to 100% for 20/20. However both states have Republican legislatures and Republicans have been opposed to vote buying ports. Far more states now are not well prepared to switch to vote by mail. 29 states plus the District of Columbia sent mail ballots to less than 10% of their voters in 2018. For example in New York. Only 3% of voters got mail ballots these states would have to scale up their mail voting apparatus any big way. In a very short period of time in order to be prepared for November. It remains to be seen how many states we'll tackle the herculean task of switching to vote by mail for November. Experts agree that it takes a long time to get any vote by mail system right. Selling to start planning right away.

