-
Now Playing: Why 10 Republicans voted for impeachment | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Why Trump’s 2nd impeachment will be a political test for both parties
-
Now Playing: 2 National Guard servicemen in DC sent home after links to extremist groups
-
Now Playing: Trump releases recorded video message on his last day as president
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for the inauguration, delivers emotional farewell to Delaware
-
Now Playing: ‘To heal, we must remember,’ Biden says during COVID-19 memorial
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers farewell address
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris to make history as vice president
-
Now Playing: Future of the GOP remains in question
-
Now Playing: What to expect at Joe Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: Security heightened for Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Countdown to Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Heightened security in place for Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush wants to expel Congress members who tried to overturn election
-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee commits to diplomacy, diversity
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden to send immigration reform bill on day 1 in office
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of departure to Washington
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang address criticism from 2-bedroom apartment comment
-
Now Playing: Why Andrew Yang wants to be mayor of New York City