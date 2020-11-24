Now Playing: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells Trump to concede

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 23, 2020

Now Playing: Michigan officially certifies election results for Joe Biden

Now Playing: Biden makes historic nomination for Treasury Secretary, announces other nominees

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Race for the COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases surge as Thanksgiving approaches

Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency across the US

Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden to make cabinet picks

Now Playing: Hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Now Playing: The state of the economy

Now Playing: How to legally protect yourself during a divorce

Now Playing: Georgia congresswoman-elect on filling John Lewis’ seat

Now Playing: Pennsylvania judge tosses Trump campaign lawsuit

Now Playing: Republicans begin speaking out against Trump as he refuses to concede

Now Playing: ‘The conduct of the president’s legal team is a national embarrassment’: Christie

Now Playing: 'I buy that COVID was a factor in polls underestimating' GOP: Nate Silver