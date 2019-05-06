How valuable is Andre Iguodala?

More
Before game 3 of the NBA Finals begins, Neil Paine looks at the impact of one of the most important Warriors, Andre Iguodala.
3:28 | 06/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How valuable is Andre Iguodala?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:28","description":"Before game 3 of the NBA Finals begins, Neil Paine looks at the impact of one of the most important Warriors, Andre Iguodala.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"63492997","title":"How valuable is Andre Iguodala?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/valuable-andre-iguodala-63492997"}