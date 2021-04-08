Transcript for How voters react to scandals like Cuomo’s | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast ideal into. Just last year at the height of the pandemic New York Governor Cuomo was one of the most powerful and popular governors in the country. His approval rating on the pandemic and marks Yorkers approached 90%. Now he's facing overwhelming pressure to resign after report from the New York attorney general concluded that he sexually harassed eleven women. Most of them government workers and broke state and federal law in doing so. The calls to resign have column from every single member of the New York delegation in congress. Top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and even president. Cuomo so far has resisted the pressure he released a video statement on Tuesday saying he quote never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. Even if you don't resign Cuomo could be removed through impeachment and conviction in the state legislature. And when it comes to how voters are reacting we've got some preliminary data suggesting that a majority may want him to resign again that's preliminary. Here at me to discuss where things stand and what might happen that's our politics editors frost and simpler Sarah he can't. And also invest is elections analyst at and it rates you Nathaniel Ian. And as you can tell listeners are second podcast this beat out a bit early colonists and I emergency podcast. I mention the top white conclusion of the New York attorney general's report it was a 165. Pages in total. What other details jumped art you answer. The report was really cost investigators questioned 179. Witnesses that are thousands and thousands of pieces of evidence which the US. And mama to report but previously known allocations for women that aren't sent Ford. There was at least one new allegations from a woman who had been part of course the security tale and 22 teen. She says that touched her inappropriately. And fear that's fine in the elevators saying hey you. Another time grant hand across this he also just asked Leah professional questions opted a sexual nature. I think the most delicacy aspect at this requires the extent to which he's top base built a culture of fear and retaliation. That was a conclusion from here where. In fact the reports that two young woman in Cuomo's world was to exist that dichotomy between fear and flirtation. And didn't meticulously teaching how often used that space to toggle between being incidents. And being intimidating with his senior needs more focused on protecting his reputation. And personal comfort and handling any accusation of misconduct. You know they they found there was a campaign retaliation against the first woman who stepped forward to accuse Cuomo sexual misconduct when people in. Oh and notably while HE did not fair for criminal prosecution and the local authorities in harmony house decided to our investigation as they say reports that the governor. State and federal. But sexually harassing his employees. So there's a lot there I think really to take away from that's it's just wrapped up this the Asians and how it reflects. Toxic culture. Sir so far. Has not resign. What is his argument for staying in office while he released this frankly bizarre video statements. Yesterday where he east and you know basically. In this is who I am I AM friendly with people he had a video montage earth photo montage. Of him kissing all sorts of politicians and people at different ages and genders and things like that. Apparently an argument saying that this is normal first of all that doesn't necessarily. Mean that that is normal just because he doesn't a lot doesn't serving in its sept will be here. And also of course he really completely ignored a lot of the most serious allegations. From the report and then and Cuomo he'll also at the end of the statement kind of pitted two coded which is an area. That he is still gets high marks on even though he's actually also facing this kind of twins scandal. Covering up. Deaths at New York nursing homes he still under investigation for that. So it was frankly not very coherent. Defense from online com cuts you know I mean in many ways it it is hard to defendant was an report. Yes and he has begun assisting so far he's kind of been characteristically. Defiant you know Cuomo as a brash politician who speaks his rights and stranded downplayed the severity of what's happened wanting I would Addison you can airline attack we've seen from is that the report itself is politically motivated. He's charging that genes wants to run for governor you know the irony at this. Of course is that what he's charging James Patton you know politically motivated her court is something he himself faced as a charge when he was AG under governors Eliot Spitzer and David Paterson. It just again and he's also. Well in the past product cancel culture and essentially saying you know the politicians are after him but he still you know enjoys support from New Yorkers which had been true. Up until now. Do we have any you know better data on that now that this report has come out. Yes as you mentioned to you land com kind news. Even throughout February and march when these allegations really started to roll in on the one kind of saving grace the point two ways that the New York general public. Com remained relatively faithful to him on people generally didn't want him to resign the dot. Com from Lee June. Found that only 23%. Of on New York voters wanted him to resign immediately. And this is immune because like it was June and it had been several months since allegations even Tenet in the picketed in March. Com a poll in both of these polls are from Siena College by the way. Even in the thick of it in March on New York Richards had 50% to 35% that he shouldn't Chris. So he maintained a lot of kind of popularity among people who generally seemed to prioritize. Again and is handling of the code eighteen pandemic which has been seen as successful. I'm over kind of these. You know. This these scandals nations. However impressively Marist College actually conducted in entire poll last night after the allegations have happened and also after president Biden notably calls encore to resign he was kind of the mean Democrat. Who had him. Withheld judgment how most people articles on on court to resign but Marist found that now 59%. Of New Yorkers believe. Cuomo should resign on which is obviously a huge increase. Com something we definitely want to wait for more data on but that really could be a column you know that the area called. Yeah and and that's saying yeah restful Daniel citing you know 59% sample OK he doesn't resign in the new York state legislatures should impeach him. And you think there you know from this gene pools and it was talking one interesting thing that stood out to me was. That a plurality of the voters hacks acted that this report would uncover evidence that Obama has committed sexual harassment. Yet at the time only 23%. Actually want him to resign. Now business and point out we get CD titled (%expletive) what this Marist poll it's only 1 goal and I am curious you know scandals toppled long shelf life does that change all. As you know leader column counselor at defense. Or eating more calls its resignation talks at the impeachment process in the assembly start you know how it changed voters. It's how much support is there amongst the rank and file Democrats in the state legislature to actually. You know impeach and convict. If or. So Jeff Colton who's a reporter asked city and state New York. As actually has that Google spreadsheet tracking now how many. New York politicians including state senators and state assembly members support almost resignation or has impeachment. And down as of this courting which has around 11 AM on Wednesday. Jeff had tracked exactly how. Half of the assembly being in support of impeachment. On and that is on what basically what would be necessary at me who'd be in majorities so impeachment in New York. Works very similarly to how it works on the federal level so impeachment starts in the assembly which is basically the equivalent of the House of Representatives. It only takes a majority in order to basically in dykes the person being impeached. And then the trial would go to the senate. In New Yorkers actually it's actually the state senate plus kind of a panel of judges. Kind of make up the believe it's 67 person jury for the trial and then again that cherry would need two thirds in order to convict the same. The US sent us. In the senate Jeff Colton has only tracked 57%. Of state senator so far saying they support impeachment that both of these numbers have increased substantially since yesterday. I'm so I mean it kind of looks like the writing is on the wall and looks like only a couple more members. In each chamber would need to come out in favor impeachment for at the numbers to beat. And I think it to a union both the state assembly speaker and in the state senate majority leader have both publicly said they linked push forward impeached and you know there's not support for. So I think even if the numbers right now get reflect. The fool. The full sporadic support for impeachment for considering a report just dropped yesterday. In into the interesting to see you know if impeachment does go forward and you could disputes and finally gets Cuomo to resign we've seen him recessed that time and time again. You know pointing to how we still has the support of him you know plurality of New Yorkers dot doesn't seem to be true anymore. He's also kind of got his reputation to consider I think up to this point. Resignation. He you know understandably has seen that. You know when somebody resigns that becomes their legacy whereas now people who haven't assigned I'm kind of most famously governor north and a Virginia who faced a black face candle on. His popularity has recovered after he refused to resign. Com you know column like be looking at somebody like that and saying you know I can tough this out but when. It comes down to impeachment if it looks like he's gonna be removed and a New York governor hasn't been removed from office I think in. More than a hundred years so that would really be a reputation and like C Keller think. So at that point if it does look like those numbers are there I wonder if he could resign. And I think that's a really good appointment and you know because it's like yes you know resigning turn ashes elements reputation. That impeachment are acutely would be far worse just given dynamics Howell. You know heavily democratic New York is that be censored puke from him from his party. I mean at this point. Obviously this is an unfair question because you warrants are almost had but what is he waiting for an easy thing kind of waited for more polling and the reader. We went at 538 to see where the public truly stands pickle what is happening. I mean my guess is that he's not waiting as that he's probably working phones campuses governor who. Really had a very tight grip on state politics for for many many years. He's got lots of allies. In both parties and you might gases that he's trying to. You call in favors. You know and turn right to kind of whip the vote in the assembly against him and then I do think that if he's able to. May impeachment not have the votes. Then he can probably continue to. To to not resign and and serve out his term at least I think. Well reelection as a whole other ball game you know it it would certainly seem like he doesn't have the numbers to win there either but he also house more than eighteen million dollars in the paint and the election of north Linear way Eric as the primary is less than a year wave that maybe he's entertaining thoughts of still running that that seems. Kind of out there to meet that town but it I think probably first things first he is probably trying to stave off com that's impeachment. Yeah I need at this point as the scene and the numbers hit most of former allies happy and the president the United States has called for enters just the speaker's house the entire New York you know don't each. In congress and so that's just he is alone and that's where I think greatly passed the at this point can he avoid impeachment Kenny just finish out his term because in the Harris holier. Earlier 70%. New Yorker said it's time for a new governor really doesn't seen this re election is on people for 20/20. You have a number jumped out at me to Sarah normally we don't like to pay attention to things like tactics record like questions like that because it allows people to fantasize about ten and there are a deal governor candidate so a question like that maybe a Democrat would be like. Oh yes I do on a new governor sound more progress and they Republican Munich I do wanted to governor aid you know Republican. Com but 70% wants to get up to that number you know that really shows that. The number of coral loyalists in New York State and again this is just one poll but it really implies that that number is is rapidly and. Yeah enemy you know than anything that whole race like the severity of what hacked this kind of you know. Rickety in terms an ethical acts criminal. But only 7% thought he had done any to break it seems to be kind of this broad consensus that what he did was unacceptable. And you workers ready for Geithner. Looking back at scandals that previous politicians assays defendant you mentioned governor Ralph mark I'm Virginia who very much for ordered from his scandal. Earlier in his administration. Are there any other historical parallels here and how did these kinds of things shake out I mean I'm trying to think of a case where an entire party basically has turned against a politician. But the person hasn't resigned. I mean is this in media as it is very comparable thing like. The tail end of the 2016 campaign after it Access Hollywood tapes were trumped kind of didn't step aside. You know. Give us some historical context to understand what's going on. Yes so com tiny keep a database. Office holders who encounter scandal and it's pissing rain on data raised here. Contract it's yet it can be it it interesting there are some. Kind of creative scandals Omnia as well and obviously some extremely disturbing on this one is so in this database com. Since the beginning of the trumpet era. Com we have tracked 57 federal or statewide politicians not including actually some Mississippi seven kind of who have. Pat down you know their situations been resolved so to speak on 57 politicians have faced scandal and only twelve of them resigned so it's actually not. Uncommon for. Politicians to try to tough it out. Armed Connie at there is that it doesn't necessarily mean that the cover a lot of those people retire or an illusory election. You know need meat has done research that has found that. Scandals Tom you know take a significant amount. Of support off of kind of shape a significant amount support off of your real action campaign in of course you know as I do you think you know north them is a pretty good example of someone who was able to toughen out. That's sad when you look specifically at allegations. Tom settlements con actor on want to sexual advances the resignation rate is higher seven out of fourteen. But that's also a very broad category and echoes from everything from inappropriate FaceBook messages to allegations of rape. So you know its heart to necessarily saying. Watts. He you know linked. It's just there's in his heart to pick out an exact parallel I think for on on it is worth mentioning you know whatever he does talk about north them not many people talk about Virginia lieutenant governor just in Fairfax. Who was accused is one of these people who was accused of rape and he didn't resign either he did end up running for governor and lost terribly pounds I certainly wouldn't say that he whether the scandal. Com but he was able to stand office. Yeah polar I mean some of the context for not Virginia. Kind of nesting dolls scandals was somewhat unique. In that the governor lieutenant governor and attorney general have something of a suicide pact because they were all facing. Some kind of scandal at the same time if all three of them resigned that a Republican would become governor of Virginia and Democrats didn't want that so they kind of in some sense except that the circumstances and rooftop. Oh. Interesting friends at the end collected 2018 he wrote an article. Touched on how we were in period where sexual misconduct allegations were signaling an unprecedented culture the mall came as more people had resigned that six month period in the previous five years. Thank you think. Given long history. To do in this country roughly two years nationals aged. We have to seek a past that while yes the share and sexual harassment is more serious issue in the workplace. In this concern especially eager Democrats. Who now ED perspective. It's a serious issue vs 62%. Population. But it probably sexual harassment and it's it's really calm and security it is and then. Circuit eight to some extent as well. You did. When you have someone who like Hollywood Bowl curtain I'm Steve forcing women to have sex with him is that this is costly to creep eke out here. It's a false equivalents that we have to happens to base but it's politics that comes and I think that is something. You are set earlier in Hollywood accessed. At trump alliance trying to thought that it was locker top. It's something taken out of context I think almost trying to clean. Now. You know just in Fairfax he didn't have to opposite obviously it's a new circumstances. There. But there was also. Meet you at this Bob Franken should inform its order. Allegedly crew base you know records act me that's too harsh punishment a lot of that she. Within. Democratic circles it was after it. But there does seem to be a question how much. American's hold accountable elected leaders when New York's dairy state Democrats. Sent. Are very much against sexual harassment willing to for politicians who packed church is that sexual harassment definitely center applicants. But it does seem to units tension. How far. Our voters actually hold me. Accountable. Again in terms of parallels I was just looking through lessons and won the jumped out I mean also is former Missouri governor Erik Britons who is also accused of rape. Om and also lost the confidence of his state legislature which it actually had a bad relationship with that they were also. Republicans just like crichton's was. Com and I believe they were moving forward with impeachment and he preemptively resigned as well so could be prologue to what we're seeing now. Company another interesting aspect about this case as they crichton's is now only about four years after he resigned. Is now running for senate in Missouri and based on very preliminary polling appears to be the front runner probably a lot of that its name recognition. But it's a very real possibility. That he will win that race. Say oh. Even if somebody resigns. You know your political poker isn't necessarily over so you know I'm not to say that I think coal run for senate in the future. I mean he could. But but you know it it just goes to show I think all the different now possibilities that are. Yeah. We've polluted says it tighter to divides and talk about more like one is there divide between. The Republican Party the Democratic Party in terms of how seriously voters were lawmakers can keep these accusations to receive that in polling in terms of our seriously respondents it may take. You know sexual harassment or misconduct allegations. And then there's another perhaps to partner which is between lawmakers. And voters and it vest maybe came up at the Al Franken saturation South Pole from the star Tribune in Minnesota. That set a plurality. That found that a plurality of Minnesota voters did not think African ship I've resigned. However there were net many of his colleagues in the senate were calling on him to resign and ended. This is in this poll in particular in majority of the respondents did believe he had sexually harassed multiple women. But a plurality stilled in think you should resign. Soon in this kind of broader picture of how we deal with these kinds accusations and misconduct in politics. Where are the dividing line. Yes it's a great question. I think it's always more nuanced than people will tend to make it out to be. Any party is one I want to. Maintain nuance there but you're just looking at the polling since air mentioned earlier this Gallup poll found that 80% of Democrats viewed as sexual. Harassment as a major problem that number was only 39% among Republicans. Com and that's and I do think that it's so important to note the seriousness part here I think a lot of Republican politicians who have faced. Com very serious allegations. Of sexual misconduct such as rape. Com and sexual assaults have resigned such as grains obviously there's an asterisk that he might. Return to office. Housing president trump former president trump is an obvious exception to that as well. Com but it is worth noting that arresting those pressures are still there. Tom and then I think another on kind of dividing line is is as you mention Keeneland the Tenet the politicians are says the public. And I think it back comes down to. A lot of the time company and specifically against thinking of Cuomo in this instance by Cuomo's base it is is voters of color. Com and within the Democratic Party com. Like kind of the new bowl college educated white sat out people have a very fraught relationship with him. In these types of voters to preferred Cynthia Nixon and after teach out in past primary campaigns against Cuomo. Com and so and I do think that you know at the state legislators themselves are kind of disproportionately. On white college educated and belong to these demographics mom in still you know. To be clear pioneer of legislators color and people who at Portland in Cuomo allies are now calling on him to resign but I do you think that probably the the disproportionate demographics of the legislature and of the US senate in the case of Franken and stuff like that. Probably play in two YEC politicians coming out in favor resignations for a lot of the general public. You can too especially in reference to is there isn't real reflection point in Tony 182019. Where the fall in relation to issues sexual harassment. Worse it. Don't think that act is quite the scene anymore and I think it goes back to sexual harassment in the workplace is really harm in 2018 and here or. As many as 80%. In 43% who had experienced some form of sexual harassment and how do you we had our. And I think that is why we keep coming back to these questions sat there eighties. And why something like one considered different Dan. You know an allegation. It has been to this point allegations of sexual harassment. Ascent you know terms that the fighting lines Democrats are now. Earlier reference the Democrats are not willing to vote for an elected officially been accused of sexual harassment. 60%. And it PR all of this was following cash. In the lead up to 2018 terms. While 56%. Republicans said they would vote for a candidate that faced accusations of sexual acts. And you know. At the time we cut cap here are calling Aiken written article. One way in which Republicans try to rescue cap haitien it was about me he eat too liberal movement. And I think it's and you ain't liberal men movement to some extent as well. And so there's this dynamic that. How how much should we believe planet and that is an incredibly really heartening to pole and there is no clear answer but it does seem to be acts. While pulling up to teach you or at least the ability for politicians like. Trying to push back say. You know what they're accusing me. I didn't do almost similar to some accusations I didn't feast on the campaign trail out too familiar with women. It's this really complicated. Eight. What kind of behavior is acceptable where place and it's trouble. That's Jess ED. I mean its interest in coming off the trump error when of course there were many accusations against former president trump. Topping our hearings for very public very fraught. You know historically. I mean kind of looking back at polling over the past several decades to receive that Republicans conservatives. Are have traditionally hot kind of like higher standards for personal conduct and morality and ethics from. There or politicians at least we see that in the polling. Kind of changed a little I'm curiously during the trot era but I'm curious how much of this pastor due. With partisanship in the sense that OK you see that someone from your party is at risk of losing her job over an accusation and Cerro. You kind of change or use a little bit because partisanship is maybe more important than some of those more intangibles. Column values or whatever. And maybe partisanship those intangibles you will survive for another day. Do we or is that something more rooted in with the actual voters are in each party's sense in the sense that you know. There are more women in the Democratic Party or vote for Democrats than for Republicans for example like. Is how much of this is partisanship and how much of this is true because the party. Yet you and I think that's a really interesting question and would have to look at the crossed house of polls for example the compares democratic men to Republican men and democratic women to Republican women. On the date death pointing that partisanship house to play a role I think that it's impossible to divorce. These polls from the context in which they are conducted. When during the company aero when he Republican here's a poll that says would you still vote for a candidate who is accused. Sexual misconduct. They will. You know I think they do here you know would you vote effort Donald Trump because they are where these allegations. And I do you think that you have on kind of similar situation on Democrats it's not. As severe think that Republicans tend to really remain loyal to a candidate who is accused. On sexual misconduct. Hands Democrats I believe during the kind of offering can situation. I were called her being appalled at how Democrats were basically split on whether he should it as. Yet in I think this definitely gender aspect to this as well you know when you ask Americans how serious the problem sexual harassment. Is she 79%. Women vs 55%. At Nancy's beaches raised me that over index and the democratic party's that is helping to tracks this is well. But I think given. The way in which sexual harassment played a huge factor cap and nation. This issue is increasingly politicized as well on the question of voting for politicians. Quit being accused of sexual harassment. That PRI like reference earlier actually did split by gender as well. And only 19% of democratic men and 14%. Democrat went and sent it would vote for. A candidate who had been accused. I have. Multiple accusations of sexual harassment where it's 60% of Republican men and 40%. Her commitments that the saying. It TE to take into consideration. When this poll was conducted. Right after the cap and I hear him perhaps added high profile Democrat. H we would see some differences there that says there poll after poll after poll does show. Ask about whether actual accidents in your problem Democrats are likely to say it is Republicans. Clearly partisanship is an. Or actor. Yeah in some ways you know this is this is also an issue has become part of culture wars that divide. The two parties. You know understanding that there is also partisanship involved and in many cases that partisanship makes it kind of harder test out. Maybe more clearer debate about what is and isn't acceptable. You know from politicians because partisanship takes over and and so on and so forth. Coming back diploma in particular. Pop you know it's Wednesday. Tuesday it was you know overwhelmingly. The Democratic Party told the governor to resign what we think happens in the coming weeks or days. He Nathaniel established at the outset here the question now sinners peach pre you know the state assembly speaker in the state senate majority leader suggested that there will power. For impeachment and so. We'll process kick off will it's Como and his aides working behind the scenes to stop. And if Palmer does resign or isn't peach it will also be history he knew where Kathy lieutenant governor capital pool. Is next in line to become. Yet should be the first FEMA governor of New York. Which should definitely be notable yeah I think maps. I I think going into yesterday my guess was that Cuomo was going to. Not resigned but also not run for reelection and I sighed as kind of the best face saving move for him. Now my name me own. Calling crazies kind of the boy who cried wolf situation but I do kinda think that he's Skinner resigned I think the pressure has gotten. To be so high basically everybody every democratic politician right up to the White House has now called and enter a sign. It's not totally up to him anymore because you have the on the legislature who that appears to be willing to impeach him. Com and I think that that is in and beat the straw that breaks the camel's back so I feel like. New pattern not sure how long the impeachment process will take so maybe Cuomo walk. Try to hold on until it's absolutely certain that he's going to be removed. But I feel like in a matter of weeks months. The he will resign. Production. He just a prediction from elections analyst at 530. Around us think that it's a gut instinct to be clear there's not you know we don't have cast model her resignation. RA well. What these things fair for now on the front of course we will check back and -- Akron and emergency podcast at the governor resigns although we've we've heard me you know regardless of what happens next. Hopefully we provided some contacts there for what's going on in the two parties. And what the voters are thinking. Of course there will be more appalling in Wichita when it comes out for now thank you sir. Think scam. My name is dale hunter's Tony channel is in the virtual control room and hammer are you get in touch right denying us pot tacit I thirty dot com you can also persecuted us have been questions or comments. If your fan of the show leave us a reading or refute in the apple pie cast store or tell someone about us. Thanks for listening animals. And I.

