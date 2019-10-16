Transcript for Who’s better: Antetokounmpo or Jokic?

Well today Chris and I are going to be debating one of the hot in VP debates going into the twenty to any NBA season and that is. And I. Are reading this right they wants to debate who's better between yeah on assignment combo and Macaulay okay. Before it's you who 530 eight's new raptor stats are proud new metric here thinks is better. We're gonna debate using our intuition. Our various stats that we like try to build a case for each one and I think. That. I should be able to figure on it than this I don't know what do you think Chris. I mean honestly. You said you look at what went. I think you'll get well when you need deliberately wanted to take him in the debate I think you'll get the win MVP but it has nothing to do with him being a better player. Okay. Are what Al outlets to do that I need a little time then to a case for you okay. They go about your ego is burst. Lay out your case give me your pets any honest okay. I I think the Pittman it's pretty simple if you look at the fact that when you leave them wide open. He was worse than. Even with that. He tightens you up from the eighteen point two game from the pain. More than three more than the next closest player. You look at the fact that he is just. Dominant in the path very good host about you can find them and in the words if them. Not even mention the fact that the someone who was a defensive player of the year finalists. And not cement in the fact that the one weakness that he really has clear weaknesses shooting is something that if you looked at last year when he finished last year. From New Year's gone when he was left wide open with 32% there and so it kind of suggested moving forward will be better. And he was MVP already so I think you're kind of hard pressed to tell me how he's not better you know okay. I appreciate those points that you made but you know kids he has the numbers to. He is a better shooter he mentioned that yeah eyes as weakness is his shooting touch. You'll get hit a lot more threes last year better accuracy is well. And you know we think you be honest is being this guilt passer but. Yokich at a much higher assist rate lower turnover ratio. Is there anybody in basketball who's a better pure passer in the half court especially out of the high post that you're okay I'm good you know I mean he's a magician. When it comes to that. Yokich was close the honest and rebounding. Overall offensive efficiency in terms of points created per one hunter possessions. I'm already even had a better steel great thing on which I was shocked by we don't think about that. Especially when it comes to that to their defense have reputations. And just -- it being a senator. And expect him to have such a high steel rate. I mean honestly. I mean the defense of argument is still the one like the fact that you bring up the yield. To me it's almost like that James Harden argument where someone does something defensively but they're not as good from one plane that. By like nothing humane thing about it more. Really no point of payments anymore why don't just bring in raptor and see what he thinks. RI raptors who's better between on its in the polio. Error. It. And bought wow OK. I don't believe in those numbers are well wanna know why I and it I think this'll explain why. So. First evolved while he honest with winning MVP last year. Raptors numbers actually thought Yokich had the better plus minus he had a plus nine point oh rating per 100 projections and teen wins above replacement to go against the on it is plus six point eight per 112. Point one war. And that margin him. Mainly came from box score numbers and they are tracking numbers rather than the on vs. Off court where they thought that he was about two points better per 100 of that. But the good news for Yana says that they were even two years ago in the honest even had more war because he played more minutes so. I think recent C bias lightly hitting. Rather they're here. I think you like you because you and Clinton. And honesty. You can't argue with the numbers Chris yeah affecting him and I will. Montclair Duluth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.