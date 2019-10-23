-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 18, 2019
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old's jaw-dropping drum skills viewed by millions on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers strike continues
-
Now Playing: California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue puppy that nearly suffocated in car
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters slams Zuckerberg over political ads
-
Now Playing: Genetic genealogy solves 1984 Wisconsin cold case
-
Now Playing: Who’s better, Kyrie or Kemba?
-
Now Playing: Cameron Douglas opens up about recovery and addiction
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain's surprise message from Paul Ryan
-
Now Playing: World's largest tree house burns to the ground
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor delivers budget speech amid teacher strike
-
Now Playing: Top diplomat's impeachment testimony bombshell
-
Now Playing: Facebook CEO testifies on cryptocurrency, free expression
-
Now Playing: Washington wins first game in World Series
-
Now Playing: Schools limits activities because of lunch debt
-
Now Playing: Meet the friends who saved for years to buy a home together
-
Now Playing: 'If all robbers were this dumb, our jobs would be easier,' cop says of would-be thief
-
Now Playing: Search continues for missing Michigan woman
-
Now Playing: Father of 5-year-old South Carolina girl says ‘she’s resting well’ in heaven