-
Now Playing: NASA names DC headquarters after Mary W. Jackson
-
Now Playing: A CPAC panel echoed false claims about the election and division between GOP
-
Now Playing: Rep. Schiff on Khashoggi: Crown prince has ‘blood on his hands’
-
Now Playing: US officials believe Saudi crown prince was involved in Khashoggi’s death
-
Now Playing: Rep. Linda T. Sánchez talks sweeping immigration reform bill
-
Now Playing: House passes equality legislation
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo faces backlash over nursing home deaths, sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: House approves LGBTQ discrimination ban
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general discusses global rise in misinformation, extremism, nationalism
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general on global access to vaccines and effort to combat climate change
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Manhattan DA takes possession of Trump's tax returns
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes
-
Now Playing: Capitol police chief: Domestic terrorist threat at State of the Union
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden marks 50 million vaccinations under his administration
-
Now Playing: Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 shots under his administration
-
Now Playing: GOP leaders clash over Trump and CPAC
-
Now Playing: House GOP leaders clash over Trump at CPAC