Transcript for 2020 race has changed following Buttigieg campaign suspension

So, this weekend also saw Pete buttigieg step down, and here's what he had to say to his supporters. After a year of going everywhere, meeting everyone, defying every expectation, seeking every vote, the truth is that the path has narrowed to a close. So we must recognize that at this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together. A classy kid. He's a classy man. Classy, realistic, and look, his run has been historical. He broke glass ceilings. He made it easier for lgbtq people to live their truth, showed that you can be gay, be who you are and still run for president and run for big things and not have to hide your identity. And when he had to take one for the team, he did. There was also -- we have a clip, I think, from what his husband, chasten, said. It was beautiful and significant, so can we take a look at that. After falling in love with Pete, Pete got me to believe in myself again, and I told Pete to run because I knew there were other kids sitting out there in this country who needed to believe in themselves too. And I am so proud that the same person you saw on the debate stage, the same person you saw at a town hall is the same person that comes home to me every night. It was just, the supreme court decision-making gay marriage legal was just five years ago and now you've got this committed, gay, loving couple supporting each other through a presidential run. Hallelujah. Yeah, incredible. Incredible. And I just think he's so brilliant, Pete, and just so reasonable and decent. I like the word that you used about Joe Biden, decent. I do wonder who else is going to drop out now because, whoopi, you said he took one for the team. He wanted to consolidate that vote. He doesn't want to be blamed for Bernie either. You think about it, klobuchar now polling with black voters, I think it's less than 1% nationally. You've got people like Elizabeth Warren who, again, I think she was doing well. Her polling now is, I think -- Not great. It's 5%. Is it time for other people now to take one for the team, consolidate that vote and get behind someone else. I'm not mad at klobuchar staying in the race because she could likely win Minnesota which means Bernie won't. I don't know, she tried to have a rally in Minnesota and they shut it down. If it's not Bernie, I choose her. I will say that -- thank you. This is a total referendum on Iowa for mayor Pete dropping out this early because traditionally the Iowa caucus should have given you a boost. He did not poorly, I think third in South Carolina, it's a referendum that should the Iowa caucus exist anymore? I'm for putting it out to pasture at this point. You screwed it up for the momentum for him. Let's be done with it. The first thing I thought last night is did he trade something with any campaign? Is he going to be a new secretary of defense under a possible Biden presidency? Secretary of state. Secretary of state, anything. Ambassador to the U.N. He speaks like 10, 15 languages. I mean, it's like -- Somebody qualified. There's also an audio going out -- there's an audio going around on Twitter of him accidentally calling the wrong number for the Biden campaign. I don't know if it's real or not. It sounds real, so we'll see if it ends up -- who he ends up endorsing I think will be indicative of where his head's at. My understanding is they did have a phone call, he spoke with either Biden or the Biden campaign. They can tell me if my ear if I'm correct. We don't know what they spoke about but they did speak. He's very anti-bernie. His campaign, they took an unknown 38-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and taught us all how to pronounce his name. And I hope Joe Biden picks up some of those very talented professionals from his communications team because it was a magical campaign. You know, listen, I met Pete through mayor -- who's running? Bloomberg. Bloomberg, thank you. He's memorable. You know, so much goes out of my brain. But what I really liked about him was that he was interested in what could be done better, and I guess for me, whoever is running I always want to feel like they're running for the heart of the country and not the heart of the party. So wherever we end up, feet should be held to the fire so that the people are actually getting more bang for their buck than we've gotten in the last several years. People kept saying, well, maybe something will change. Well, nothing changed. It is what it is. That's why I can't call him by name. You know something else he did which we don't see enough. He talked about faith very openly, and he was very good about not -- he was very good about aggregating, not the way he was getting ahead was not by dividing people into groups by having class warfare or religious warfare or race warfare. It was about bringing people together. That's what Biden wants to do. I wonder -- Steyer is out of the campaign now. I don't know if everybody saw his dance. I can't handle that video. I'm sorry. I didn't hate it. I hated it. I hated it. I think he was genuine and -- I didn't hate it. I saw a little rhythm. I sorry, they're playing the song "Back that ass up." In the me too culture, I hope they paid him a lot of money. What's he going to do with his money? He has free time and money. He can take dance classes. He's got money. That's the money.

