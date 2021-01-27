Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is recovering at home after being taken to the hospital, hours after being sworn in to preside over former Pres. Trump's second impeachment trial.

Senators sworn in as jurors in Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

There will likely not be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump. GOP Sen. Rand Paul held a vote on whether the trial itself is unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer in office.