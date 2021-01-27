45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment

More
After senators were sworn in as jurors, "The View" co-hosts react to 45 Republicans agreeing to dismiss the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for being "unconstitutional."
9:19 | 01/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:19","description":"After senators were sworn in as jurors, \"The View\" co-hosts react to 45 Republicans agreeing to dismiss the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for being \"unconstitutional.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"75518990","title":"45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment","url":"/theview/video/45-republicans-vote-dismiss-impeachment-75518990"}