50 Cent weighs in on #MeToo's place in rap, backlash over comments about Terry Crews

More
50 Cent joins "The View" to discuss the newest season of "Power."
9:20 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 50 Cent weighs in on #MeToo's place in rap, backlash over comments about Terry Crews

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56644427,"title":"50 Cent weighs in on #MeToo's place in rap, backlash over comments about Terry Crews","duration":"9:20","description":"50 Cent joins \"The View\" to discuss the newest season of \"Power.\"","url":"/theview/video/50-cent-weighs-metoos-place-rap-backlash-comments-56644427","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.