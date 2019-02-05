Alan Dershowitz on his role in the Jeffrey Epstein case

More
The attorney discusses his defense of Epstein, and the lawsuit filed against him.
6:39 | 05/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alan Dershowitz on his role in the Jeffrey Epstein case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:39","description":"The attorney discusses his defense of Epstein, and the lawsuit filed against him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"62783271","title":"Alan Dershowitz on his role in the Jeffrey Epstein case","url":"/theview/video/alan-dershowitz-role-jeffrey-epstein-case-62783271"}