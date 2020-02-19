Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses so-called ‘Bernie Bros’

for coming on. I'm really glad that you decided to come and talk to us. I feel like you're the boogie woman of the right and I'm the boogie woman of the left so it's interesting to be talking to you because what you're proposing and what Bernie Sanders is proposing, you said that it was like ushering in the 0 apocalypse. To conservatives like me that think big government is very dangerous, it is like the apocalypse. It's not just that Bernie is asking a lot of voters to buy into what I consider radical ideas like the green new deal, medicare for all, he's advocating for a complete paradigm shift of the American system as we know it and it's a huge ask for people like me and it's a huge ask for a lot of people, the seismic shift from capitalism to socialism and a poll shows that a majority of Americans would not vote for a socialist. Around 45% wouldn't consider it. So what do you say to that? It's not just that it's a political -- I think there's a lot of Republicans who would be more comfortable with a Biden or a more moderate. What do you say to someone like that? When you pull these abstract ideas, it's one thing but the majority of Americans would vote for Bernie Sanders and that's because of his record, his commitment and his policies, but also I think, you know, I was -- I think there's one story that's not really being told here is what's actually happening on the ground in America. Do you know how many -- what percent of American workers make less than $40,000 a year? Mm-hmm. Almost 60%. 60% of Americans. You can't live on that in new York. You can't live on that in new York and you can barely live on that anywhere. You can't live on that if you have kids. I think that that reality, personally, does require a paradigm shift. This isn't working for us. A $2.1 trillion tax cut which has been deemed capitalism at its finest doesn't work for us. Right. Dying, losing your husband because he couldn't afford insulin because big pharma cares about profits more than people does not work for us. Bernie has a hard time explaining how he's going to pay for it though. So let's talk about how we'll pay for it because I think we need to talk about what pol policies. A tuition-free public college -- $2.2 trillion over ten years. It's funny because Progressive policies are always talked about in ten-year price tags. Conservative policies are always talked about in one-year price so our military budget increase went up by 70 to $80 billion one year alone. About $100 billion since trump started pretty much. It's been about $100 billion increase since trump started. We don't ask how he pays for when we talk about big government, we don't talk about big government interjecting themselves into the bodies of women and gender nonconforming people for these policies. I'm happy to talk about the reduction of government's role in places that I think are harmful but there or oh. Tell them how this is getting paid for. Tuition-free public colleges, that can be paid by a simple Wall Street transaction tax. Medicare for all, you take your premium and some of your health care costs right now that you give to a blue cross blue shield and Aetna, whomever, and you lower that number. The average American family pays about $10,000 in health care costs. You lower that number and it transitions over to a payroll tax and the average American gets to save tons more money. There was a Yale study that said we could transition to medicare for all and give two-year severance to every person whose job may be risked in the transition and still save money in our current health care system. People want to keep your back-up insurance plans. That was Elizabeth Warren's issue. Where does Bernie stand on that? On like their medicare supplemental? Yeah, the supplemental. So medicare for all -- The private. Private also, not just medicare for all. I mean supplemental. I think that we're talking about our normal health care plans. I think people like their doctors. I know if people love blue cross blue shield. And I think that when we expand our health care system, when we lower the price of prescription drugs, when we guarantee health care as a right in the united States of America just as every other developed country in the world does, we will be in a better place. Congresswoman, I don't think we're going to find a middle ground on this. Would you mind if we move on to the next subject where we might be able to find a little more middle ground on. I want to talk about the Bernie bros. The one thing that connects women on the left and women on the right, at least a lot of guest co-hosts, guests that come on, is the abuse that we have all been subjected to by the Bernie bros. It is by far the most violent, most misogynistic, the most sexist, the most harmful, my mother has cried over photos that the Bernie bros havesent. It is a real problem and I don't think he's doing enough to tamper it down. If it were anyone, I would say this is no representative of me. It's disgusting and vitriolic. You're an extremely powerful woman. How do you feel that he's attached to this deeply misogynistic and I would go so far as to say violent sector of people? I think internet culture can often be very toxic. Whether we are cognizant of it or not, it nearly always cons traits on women, people of color, and we experience the brunt of it. I think that to a certain extent we have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior. Also, you know, we also know the amount of anonymous activity that happens on the internet and that simply is difficult -- it is difficult to control. When you have like a -- you know, a Twitter handle with a bunch of numbers on it with two followers that are lobbying vitriol at you, we don't know where that comes from but I know that -- Do you think he's done enough to try and stop it? I think he works very hard. We send out messaging emails and, you know what, I've been subject to a lot of this stuff from all sorts of pockets from the internet. I.C.E. And cbp officers targeted me when I went to visit the border. They photoshopped -- people who are supposed to be protecting immigrants and children are photoshopped -- He's got to do more. He's got to stand up and say it every day if he needs to, stop this, we're not accepting it. It's not good for us.

