Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends Bernie Sanders’ health

So remember back in 2016 when trump said I'm the healthiest individual. I'm the most healthy -- That weird doctor. That weird doctor, all of those -- we don't know -- he eats ten cheeseburgers a day. He doesn't look that healthy to he will not release legitimate -- what do you call it -- medical reports. Now Bernie who had a heart attack last year, right, he doesn't want to release his medical reports either. I mean, what's up with that? Come on. I think Bernie has released the same amount of medical records as every other presidential candidate. They didn't all have a heart attack last year. A lot of folks may want more but he's released the same medical records that we ask of every other presidential candidate. I think if folks want more from him they should ask for more of every other presidential candidate. Maybe they should. But Bernie is 78 or 79 now. And Bloomberg is 78. Everyone's old who's running. They are. That's the way it is right now. But he's the one who had the heart attack. I have to say it. He's the oldest one. Bloomberg needs to release them also if he becomes the front-runner. Trust and believe he'll be asked to do it. So Bernie is the front-runner. He needs to do it. I think if this is an elevated standard, then the media should press everybody for that elevated standard. What I can speak to is that I've been campaigning with senator Sanders for the last six months and he tires me out. He runs a grueling schedule, four rallies a day. I see that. He plays basketball with his grandkids in his spare time. They'll use it against him the way he did with Hillary. The woman had a headache one day and they had her in the hospital. They will go after her. It's ageism too. You're up for re-election in November. I can't believe it's up already. Yeah. There are, I hear, at least five Democrats and eight Republicans running against you, 13 people. Goodness. Why do you think so many people are interested in taking you on? I think some -- especially some of our Republican colleagues are running for the moment they ran, Fox News was kind of right there ready to but I also think that people want to discuss these ideas more. I will never malign someone for trying to run in a primary or a general election. I think this is a democracy and I would never close the door behind me. I think that -- I welcome it because I think that we should remind ourselves and have these conversations every two years about what we value, and that's why I'm proud that -- I'm proud of what I've been able to do and I've done exactly what I told my community I was going to do and I think that they were happy with it. Our thanks to representative Alexandria ocas-cortez. Nice to meet you. I wasn't here the last time you were here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.