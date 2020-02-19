Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to criticism that Sanders' policies are too radical

And, what I want to ask you is about Bernie. Because you've decided to endorse him. Yeah. And that's a pretty big endorsement coming from you, someone with your influence. What is the number one reason for your endorsement? Why is he your candidate? Well, I think what makes senator Sanders so distinct in this field is that he has been fighting for working families. His platform fights for working families, but he hasn't just come to this fight. He's been fighting for these issues for his entire life. And -- I think that's important because now Progressive issues are kind of en vogue. We want to talk about health care. We want to talk about a living wage. We want to talk about women's rights. But he did this when it was least convenient. He paid the highest political costs. He was fighting for these things since before I was even born, and I think the trust of that fight, not only that but the way he wants to go about it by expanding the electorate, by having a political revolution at the ballot box, is a very unique way of going about that. I think it's something that certainly inspired me to run for office in the first place and it's something that continues to inspire me today. See, the problem I've always had with him is that I don't consider him a Democrat because it seems to me that he's a Democrat by convenience because he's even registered as an independent in 2024. How do you reconcile that? I think -- so I come from a district that is very Progressive, but even in our district, even in the state of New York something like 30 to 40% of voters are registered independent. I think one of the largest plurality of voters in the United States of America consider themselves as like not wanting to be a part of this labelling. They don't feel like there's a home for them at the democratic party or the Republican party. That doesn't mean they're in the middle. It means that they don't want to consent to be governed by all of this kind of vitriol. I think ultimately it comes down to what the senator fights for, and there are some folks who call themselves independent that are very conservative. Some people call themselves independent because they don't take money from political corporate PACS or they don't want to -- they don't believe in a system that's governed by corporate money. I think ultimately when you look at what the senator stands for, he fought for lgbt equality and almost lost his seat as mayor of Vermont because of it -- mayor of Burlington because of it. He's always fought for the issues that I think the democratic party is now starting to catch up to. Ultimately it comes down to what the policies are more than what you call yourself. Okay. Let me talk about you for a second because you are a star yourself. It's almost like you're running. The media gives -- For re-election. Yeah, but I'm talking about president. And the media gives you a lot of attention and yet you're very polarizing for some reason. Some people love you and some people don't love you. I mean, we have that problem ourselves but since you're -- I mean, it goes with the territory, really, and we all accept it. But you trigger people. Why do you think you do that, and how does it manifest? I think there's a couple of reasons. One, before people even knew who I was, like five minutes after I won my primary, it was the apocalypse on Fox News. Why? I think it's because our political system is not designed for people like us. They're not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color. It's not particularly welcoming, and historically to have someone like that ascend, especially when I was running against someone who was the antithesis of those things. To ascend so rapidly. Right. It's upending but also I think it's because our entire political system revolves, frankly, around rich men and rich men are not the center of my universe. Working families are. I think that is controversial. You have that in common with Bernie Sanders. Absolutely. That's why you're on his team. Makes sense. You know, I was very happy when you were elected because I thought it was a great step in a good direction, and then you lost me because it felt like you were saying to people like me that I was too old and didn't do enough. Oh, no. Well, that's what it sounded like. And so that has bothered me because I feel like I love young I was once one. But you're on my shoulders. Absolutely. And we have carried this fight. People like Nancy Pelosi who was the only chick in the room for years and madam Feinstein who was the only chick in the room for years and had to deal with all of that stuff, and to sort of hear it sound like you were dismissing us, bothered the hell out of me. Of course. She's been very upset about it. I've been very upset about it for a long time, so do you think maybe they misunderstood what you were saying? Did I misunderstand what you were saying? Because I read the blurb on the website. And I appreciate you sharing that with me because I think -- I figured everybody else already probably had. I appreciate you sharing that with something and I think that's something that we have to model more in politics. You know, I work very closely with my sister Rashida tlaib and one of the things that she says is we are not divided, we are the way that we connect is by sharings, honestly, our takes with each other. That being said, first of all, I think there's a lot of incentive to blow up disagreements in the party as like huge fights because I think it's important for us all to recognize and we do this in our rallies, to recognize the people who have been in this fight to allow us to have this window as we do right now. Nancy Pelosi, that's mama bear of the democratic party. Right. But also, women like Barbara Lee, Jan Schakowsky, Maxine waters, my chairman, Elijah Cummings, may he rest in peace and in power. Especially, I sat on his committee, in the oversight committee, and he did so much to center us and uplift us, and that is so unusual in a place that revolves around seniority. So I think it's important to say that but also to say that part of, I think, youth and culture, it's always been seen and cast as ra bell yus but we are part of a long movement of ancestors and elders that we should always acknowledge. Cool. The next thing I have to ask you now, you know, are you a Democrat? Are you like an African-American? Do you know what I mean? When people say African-American, we say, no, no, I'm an American, don't hyphen eight it. Help me understand because it's the same issue I have with Bernie. I interested that there are a lot of places people can live in this party, but I feel like you can't -- you must come in as you want me to see you. Mm-hmm. And you must come in up front. So are you -- explain what kind of Democrat you are. That's what I'm asking. So, I am a Democrat and I ran as a Democrat. I'm the democratic representative of New York's 14th congressional district. I do think in this time and in this moment we've had this question of what does that mean. What does it mean to be a Democrat. Or a democratic socialist. Can I interject though. You said you don't believe that you would be in the same party as Joe Biden if this were Europe. I think what whoopi is trying to say is there doesn't seem like there's a lot of unification. I think it goes to that question. In other countries there are some Democrats that are very pro business, very pro Wall Street. They advance causes of big pharma. And then there are other Democrats that don't take corporate money, that fight for working families, for a living wage, for medicare for all, and I think in that I want to clarify that I am a grassroots candidate that does not accept corporate or lobbyist funds, that I fight for working families, a living wage, medicare for all, ending our system of mass incarceration and

