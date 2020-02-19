Transcript for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares her view of Bloomberg’s campaign

Sunny. Congresswoman, Mike Bloomberg has spent over $300 million of his own money on his campaign and the DNC changed the rules about donor threshold to give Mike Bloomberg a space on the debate stage tonight. I personally don't have a problem with Mike Bloomberg using his own money. I have more of a problem with his positions on -- ever changing positions on stop and frisk and redlining. Do you think he's trying to buy his way into the presidency? Yes, I do. I also think that the power of his money is not disconnected from his stances on stop and frisk because when you have that much money and you purchase elections, you no longer have that sense of accountability to the people who voted for you. So that allows you -- You also don't have accountability to people like the NRA and other lobbying groups. Right but also you're not accountable to anybody. So that's the good and the bad. Aren't you still accountable to the people that decide to pull the lever for you? They make their own decisions. That's the thing. No one can -- as far as I recall, you can't buy an election. People have to either elect you or not elect you, so let's stop saying that because I don't think -- It's like saying you can buy people. I think it's bad to tell people that -- Why are so many candidates billionaires? Well, because they're the only ones who seem to be able -- we've made it that way to be able to run. Barack Obama wasn't. Here's the thing. If the amount of money that you have can force the DNC to change their rules but the DNC would not change their rules for Cory booker, Julian Castro, kamala Harris, that is an actualization of power and we all know how I feel about billionaires. I don't think that in a place where 60% of Americans can't even, you know, make more than $40,000 a year that the presence of a billionaire who largely makes their money off of businesses underpaying their workers like Walmart, Amazon, so on, should exist. I too agree with you that I think he's trying to buy this. That's one thing we agree on. You have promised you're going to vote blue no matter who is I think what you said. I can't see you campaigning with the human embodiment of scrooge mcduck art capitalist billionaire. If he's the nominee you're going to stump with him. We're talking about the kind of power he has. Do you think it would look strange if you and Bernie Sanders then support him as the nominee for president? First of all, we're not going to get to that point because senator Sanders is going to be the democratic nominee. The problem with a matchup like that is that you're asking people to make choices, in my opinion, of harm reduction, and that's not inspiring. That doesn't expand the electorate which is what we need in November. We need young people to turn out, women, people of color, people with colors to turn out. I don't know if every candidate can do that. I know that Bernie Sanders can. Bottom line, Alexandria, if I may call you that. Yeah, of course. Whoever it is, Bernie will back them, he says. And will you in. I think we have to. You have to because the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.