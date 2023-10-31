Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin visit Walt Disney World for Halloween

Things get a little spooky when three of "The View" co-hosts take a trip to the theme park to explore some of their most popular attractions.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live