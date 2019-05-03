Transcript for 'American Idol' cast on how contestants have changed

rise unafraid I'll rise up ??? ??? and I'll do it a thousand times again and I'll rise up high like the waves I'll rise up in spite of the ache ??? ??? I'll rise up and I'll do it a thousand times again ??? Whoo. We're back with Lionel, Katy, Luke, and Ryan. That was shayy, a 17-year-old student from Virginia at her "American idol" audition. This was an emotional moment for all. I feel -- lime's starting to cry. Choking up again. Well, you know what it is? You think it's going to be about judging. And you think it's going to be about singing and performing. Then what I love about our show is that we listen to stories. It's -- it's -- winning over complete losing. And what you get is shayy, for example, she lost her eyesight because of a tumor. Oh. And you hear her story. I left tuskegee, Alabama, we had a rough coming. Not really. And then you hear her story. She says, you know, god gave me a different hand. And I had to play my hand the way god gave it to me. But for her to stand there in front of us, I couldn't control it. You better preach. And she's so intelligent, too. She opened her mouth. She was good. Effectless. I said, wait a minute. This is the end of the ball. Ryan, you have been there since 2002. We talk about it on "The view" in the old days constantly. And then you stopped. We always had sim on the go after. Such a curmudgeon. The technology has changed. ? The first season, Kelly clay Aiken. Ruben Studdard. The contestants came in relatively prepared. Now with technology, YouTube, they come in so seasoned and so ready at a different start caliber. When you see what the contestants have done, Adam lambert, at the oscars, Jennifer Hudson, what they did in the past, what they did is N the future is amazing. Is anybody like Simon? Very strict? I'm like Simon Cowell with makeup on. Katy does it -- He had makeup on. Exactly. Thank you for that. We want to play a quick game. Quick game. As judges, your opinions are key. You have a nickname for each the judgmentals. That's the name of our text chat. Time to play let's get judgmental. We'll give you a hot topic. Taraji P. Henson is going to break the ageism glass ceiling. Sit better to find success when you're young? No. No. Better to find it when you're older? When you're mature. Why? Not older, not younger. Just when you're ready. The problem happens most of the time, you say, I want to be successful. You're all speed, no accuracy. You get in, and realize the business is not just about singing. It's all the things that come to you that you weren't asking for. Drugs, alcohol, you name it. The girls. Criticism. Rejection. Pressure. All of a sudden, somebody says, it's over. They told you you can only win. But what happens when you're two songs down, it's not happening. Can you come back from that? Most of them get into trouble on the dip. I am learning so much today. Okay. Another one. Lady ga go and Bradley cooper's Oscar moment. Are they in character or is there something going on? Chlgt they're betting on this. This is so hard for me. Because people are like, they're this love. Oh, my god, they're in love. And y'all are talking -- I'm like, they're actors. Come on. They're trained. Oh, no. With joy. You and I are on the same page. They're not even okay actors. They're up for oscars. Exactly. Next question. Luke needed to get that out. Thank you, I finally found my platform to release that. All right. Margaret Josephs row wrote a story about whether or not you need permission from your spouse to go under the knife. What perm decisions need to be made as a couple? Sounds like you're going to send them to jail. Yeah, yeah. I mean, I think that is a conversation to be had. About if you're going to go under the knife. Because usually, you need anesthesia. You need a contact. Is this you need a contact. Emergency health insurance policy in line. I mean your life insurance policy. I don't go and tell my better half ever time I get a little -- That would be your contact, probably. I don't go under the knife for that. Did we answer the question? You did. Second or third time, you might as well have the conversation. It depends on the region. The geography. It depends on the geography and the roojon you're working on. He has regions under consideration. Our thanks to Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. "American idol" airs tomorrow night and every Sunday night at

