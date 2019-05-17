Transcript for Amy Klobuchar says impeaching Trump is 'not off the table'

klobuchar. You serve on the senate judiciary committee. We've seen constant stone walling from the administration. Let me count the ways. Ignoring subpoenas -- We'll run out of time. Ignoring subpoenas. Trump junior was told ignore it by Lindsey graham. I've never heard of such a thing. Barr cracking jokes about getting handcuffed by Pelosi. What is that? Today we're hearing that Michael Flynn admitted that trump's lawyers tried to obstruct the investigation. What are the Democrats going to do? You have limited power because you only the house. You have to do something. This country is coming a third-world country. Where are the laws? Thomas Payne once said in the United States of America the king is not the law, the law is king. These guys seem to have forgotten that. They think they can do whatever they want. The answer is to hold them continue to push the subpoenas. Go to court and get the information. You want to get to the truth, but you want to get to the bottom of what happened when a foreign country invaded our election. They didn't do it with tanks or missiles, but they have invaded our democracy. We're not going to get that whole story until we get director Mueller to testify. Will he? We'll keep pushing that. The house is in the unique position to do it. The second thing I would say is the real way we get these guys is by winning in 2020. We set the stage in 2018 with an optimistic economic agenda. You pursue the truth. At the minimum Americans expect a president who tells the truth, obeys the law and tries to keep the peace. With what you saw this president do with Iran -- Is impeachment off the table? No. It's not off the table at all. The house is going to have to decide. What's the downside to impeaching him? If you ask speaker Pelosi she would say what would happen in the senate? The Republicans controls the senate. They're going to make that decision. The bigger thing for me is they're shutting down the ability of your right to vote. They do it with voter suppression and they won't even pass the bipartisan bill the secure elections act that would say if something goes wrong have back up paper ball lots. We just saw it in Florida that two counties were breached. This was a bill. We were going to have a hearing. We had a hearing. We were going to the floor. The white house made calls to Republican senators to shut it that's what they did. People need to hear this. It's outrageous. That is happening right now. That's why we need people to advocate at least for fairness at the election box. We're doing everything -- Isn't an impeachment process the way to expose this on television and social media? That is possible. People need to know this. The most important point is to realize what they're trying to do. They're trying to stop the vote. They're trying to mess around with your civil right to vote and your right to health care. We have to make that case to the voters.

