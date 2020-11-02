Transcript for Amy Klobuchar says Trump can’t put himself in voters’ shoes, ‘I can’

As I mentioned you're riding high right now I thought you did a great job in the last debate you are very powerful a couple of polls even had you in third place in New Hampshire. Heading into today's primary ahead of Joseph Biden of Elizabeth Wiren. So what are you gonna do to solidify your place at in the top three. How well jury we're doing it right now I go everywhere I've been a Dunkin' Donuts I've eaten food teen. I have men and nine diners all over the place and I just reach out to people and I think that is what we have to do if we're gonna win not just in the New Hampshire primary. But across the country. And I think part of what happened at that debate I put a lot of hard work into and my heart into this. I'll year but people finally saw that hearts and I've been talking aloud about my ideas for health care and education. But I was finally able. To tell them why am running and that is that I think we've got a guy in the White House that lacks decency. That doesn't have empathy for every day people he can't put himself in their shoes I can't. My grand dad was he was an iron are minor my dad was a newspaper man my mom was in teacher. I'm the first woman elected to the US senate from my state. And I someone who's had to work hard like so many Americans for every place I've gotten threats and that the case I made in that debate so you didn't inherit forty million from your father. Okay so how much I didn't infect my dad save money in a cop began my grandpa bandit copycat in the basement is semi to add to college that was my family's trust. And I can't I want to talk about something that bothered me that's bothering because we saw a video. Captured by CBS reported that went viral from last night of Joseph Biden pushing an angry heckler out of a rally. And then we find out that she packed chairman Matt slap. Said the other day that Mitt Romney wasn't invited to his conference because he couldn't guarantee his physical safety have to his patriotic impeachment vote. This seems to be a threat of violence in the air these days. I wanted to know if you have felt of on the trail and it the witness think that's coming from. Oh well I think when you have a president that is cutting people down all the time belittling them going after immigrants. That it feels a lot of anger and I just want to say something about Mitt Romney as well as my friend that Jones from Alabama. They took incredibly courageous votes. I didn't like how that impeachment hearing turned out and I'm know we've talked a lot about it on the show I think we should have had witnesses and gotten to the true life. But. What I saw sitting there when I saw Mitt Romney practically in tears talking about how he had an obligation. That he took canals. Men that he was not gonna back down on that oath. To me that's courage and when you have a leader that makes tough decisions he now always popular. And that's one of those points and made during that debate and I make to America now. I'm someone that looks people in the I in tells them the truth. And I don't have everyone agree with me when I did apple one of the reasons I've been able to bring in. Independents and moderate Republicans as wells a fired up democratic base but we're seeing here in New Hampshire. Is that I have been able. To build a coalition a wide tent and I think that's what we need right now people want to patriotism. Check on Mac they don't agree with everything we stand the debate stage I don't agree with everything that set on the debate stage. But I do know there's people out there that are trying to decide to they pay for that child care. Our pay for their long term care for their parents. I know them and I'm gonna fight for them convened inside trying to figure out how you make your paycheck. Stretched to pay your rent I know you and I'll fight for you I think we need someone like that in the White House. Aha I senator Klobuchar it's very wife's. At Friday's debate you ride they're very Haney. At Friday's debate you went after Pete booted judge for being a newcomer without experience and then Biden put out a blistering ad against him. I'm wondering why it is that the moderates like you industry seem to be spending more of their time attacking one another. Rather than going after Bernie Sanders who's really at the extreme it is very clearly at least right now the front runner. You know I have spent a lot of time I'm the only one on that stage that when asked. Do you think a socialist should be leading the ticket you have trouble with when George Stephanopoulos asked that question I'm the only one that raised my hand and said yes. So I have focused on as well we even though Bernie and I are friends we came in together. I just don't agree with him on a lot of things I wouldn't kick a 149 million Americans out there current. Insurance in four years so if you look back at the debates that has been my focus. I'm as far as the mayor I have a latter respect for him and his military experience and what he's done. But again I have something out stopper has I like to tease them 59 is they knew 38 the and I am a fresh face but I bouts of Ben they've been able to get things done in Washington DC and Mac gridlock and I've won and not just talking points. And one in rural areas in red district bringing in Republicans bringing in independents and that is a kind of wide town we want to have. To take on Donald Trump and in that. Pull you just mentioned I'd be Donald Trump by six points more than two of my opponents that are out there already with a much more limited bank account. So I'm really excited about the men to momentum we're seeing. Senator club charts may again. First off congratulations on everything you've been working and called New Hampshire shaking hands at meeting people. And you clearly are making impacts on my best friends called me after the debate and officially endorsed Steele clay ache and he's very excited to be on your team now yes and at my blue regarding to have been at Mike Bloomberg on the other hand is not doing a hard worker dealing he's UP ad market. For Super Tuesday with his billions he's backed. He spent 101000 dollars just on sixteenth according to his laughed at the EC reports. It seems like he's trying to buy the election isn't it unfair. That he's totally avoiding the process what people like zeal are going out doing a hard work with voters and why is the DNC giving him such a past. Few answers their want I don't think people look at the it guy in the White House and say oh I want someone richer. I don't think that's true. And one of the advantages to me actually is when he does get on that debate stage and I think the early states are important because you're able to reach out. Two smaller number of voters and actually need them and talk to them but once we get to the debate stage. I'm gonna have a chance to meet him on an even playing field I'm never gonna beat him on the Airways. But I can beat him on the debate stage.

