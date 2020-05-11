Transcript for Amy Klobuchar weighs in on the state of the race

Now Joe Biden seems to be ahead right now, but we're waiting for Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, north Carolina and Pennsylvania to report their election totals. There are so many ballots left to be counted, and we will count them. How areeeling about the state of the race? I'm feeling really, really good about it, and I really liked how Joe Biden has handled it since election night. Calmly, even though a lot of people -- a lot of us don't feel calm, he has been calm. He's shown leadership, and he's basically said, I'm sick of the red and blue states. I'm going to be a president for all of America, and I think it gives us a good, good insight into how he's going to govern, and that's what we need right now. I'm also really buoyed by the fact we have the possibility of winning Georgia right now which I think no one expected. There's, like, 40,000 something votes. Arizona, which I believe we're going to hang onto the lead there. It just bolsters that argument, and then of course, Pennsylvania. There's so many votes that haven't been counted and we predicted this. For anyone watching out there that thinks, what is going on? It's transparent. These are Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, democratic governor in Pennsylvania. Doesn't matter. People are counting the votes, and they're doing it like a democracy is supposed to work, and no matter what Donald Trump says, people have to understand we predicted this from the beginning. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin didn't start counting until election day. They've always done that, and it's okay that we don't know the results in every state. Andtor, kudos to Stacey Abrams for taking her devastating loss and turning that into mobilization and getting out the vote in Georgia and making sure that people were reed and got out there. Exactly. Yeah. I want to ask you this. President trump has signaled that he will not accept the results of this election, and his campaign is now suing I think Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and demanding also a recount, right? In Wisconsin. Mm-hmm. Do these lawsuits have any merit in your view, and how do you think your Republican colleagues like Mitch Mcconnell will respond to them? First of all, I don't think they have merit. I love the Wisconsin story because when Donald Trump won in 2016, it was by about the same margin and he sure wasn't saying they should stop Republican governor of Wisconsin basically saying governor in Wisconsin. You have Mitch Mcconnell saying all the votes should be counted. Th were his words not mine. Rudy Giuliani is hanging outside of Philadelphia counting places. They sent protesters to Arizona. I don't think we should be what we should be so grateful for is we have the highest voter turn out. Joe Biden and kamala Harris are about to have the highest votes cast ever in the history of American during a pandemic. That means a lot for this country as we move forward. Indeed. Indeed it does. You mentioned Mitch Mcconnell. I'll throw in Lindsey graham too. After being sycophants and enablers as far as I can tell, so that clearly worked for them. He D go up against them at it worked for them. So what do you say about trumpism then? It seems to be something that's going to be with us for awhile. We're going to have to exercise at some point. I think it's to be on all of us. I think it's going to be very strange for a lot of Americans to wake up every morning and not have a mean tweet, and not have the drama and be able to have your kids watch the president on TV, whether you agree with everything he says or not, to have an African-American vice president. This is all in our future, and so I think part of this is just stepping back and realizing as our discussion earlier showed us, there's still a lot of problems in America. There's still racism in America as sunny pointed out, but as Sara pointed out, there's a lot of hopes and dreams of people that have been put on hold because of this pandemic, and one of Joe Biden's burdens because it was not easy was to say, look. We've got to do some tough things here. Yeah, you've got to wear a mask despite how much the president mocked him. He certainly ended up being right. You have to sit six feet apart. All of those safety measures that aren't easy that we know are going to work, and at the same time, he had to make the economic argument, and sure. So for some people out there, some of got lost because the president owned the white house, and that's the last thing I'll say. You know, there's a huge advantage when you are in the white house. Only three times before this has a challenger presidential candidate beaten an incumbent and no one has used the the white house like trump. I mean, remember during the convention. I remember it said, get off our lawn. He literally used the white house as a prop throughout this convention, and the fact that we are doing so well and on the cusp of winning the white house through all of this, I think you still have to take a moment and say, yes, thank god, but also say this was a team effort, and we have to spend a few minutes celebrating before we go on to all the challenges ahead. Right. Sara? I am not able to hear you right now, senator, but I want to ask you my question. Polling made many Democrats think that trump was losing support, but he was actually able to grow his base with every demographic except white men which means his numbers with black and Latino voters went up. Now some believe that just like in 2016, Democrats don't have a great understanding of who these trump supporters are, and the issues they really care about. How can the party do a better job at understanding the issues that are dividing us? Well, clearly there's work to be done. We were just talking about Florida and what happened in Miami with those voters even though in Arizona we saw, you , Joe Biden wouldn't be winning right now if it wasn't for hispanic voters, but clearly more has to be done. I would focus a lot on economics, Sara. Small businesses, 800 have been lost a day since the pandemic began. The fact that people still are having trouble paying back their student loans, all those issues we had before the pandemic are still there, and, in fact, it's put a big magnifying glass on child care, and it's been really hard. It's been hard to have people here, well, yeah. We've got to get this coronaviruunder control first, and then move on. We've to do both things at once, and while we may not be running the U.S. Senate which I don't rule out. We have two -- possibly two recon Georgia and have already one seat up here with what's been happening, and two when you add in Mr. Kelly who's going to be a great senator from the state of Arizona, and hickenlooper. We have got to focus on the economics for people in their everyday lives as well as their health care, as well as immigration reform, so many of these issues and I'm just excited to get back to work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.