24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Andrew Garfield discusses ‘performative’ lifestyle of Tammy Faye, Jim Bakker

The actor playing the role of Jim Bakker in the new film &ldquo;The Eyes of Tammy Faye&rdquo; tells &ldquo;The View&rdquo; why he thinks Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker are America&rsquo;s first reality show couple.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live