Andrew McCarthy explains how his 500-mile trek across Spain bonded him with his son

The author and actor tells "The View" about his travel memoir, "Walking with Sam," where he details his father-son walk across Spain's Camino de Santiago that changed their relationship.

June 2, 2023

