Transcript for Andrew Yang shares his stance on policies with 'The View'

To get to know more about your policies, let's do a lightning speed round with you. Sure. Universal health care, yes or no? Yes. Robert Mueller is set to testify July 17th. Should congress start impeachment hearings? We would have to wait until his testimony, but I'm thrilled that he's going to be testifying for congress. What would he say that would change your mind to a definite yes? You know, I would have to see what the facts were. Also I have been trying to put it on congress to make that determination really because that's their job. Okay. Closing the wealth gap, especially when it comes to the African-American community. Reparations apart of that? Well, martin Luther king championed a dividend for all Americans. That's where we should start. Reparations is a whole separate issue because $1,000 dividend doesn't address slavery. Why should rich, white people get $1,000 a month? The great thing is it will remind them they're still an American, but -- Yeah. Sir, no one at this table needs an extra $1,000 a month. I wouldn't feel -- I wouldn't feel right I mean when there are still veterans on the street. That's what you could use it for. Give it to charity. Empowering. It reminds you you're an American. It's not just about what you do for yourself. It's what you do for other folks too. In Alaska, they give a dividend to everyone in Alaska from the petroleum fund. It desigmatizes it and it's not, like, you get it and I don't. Immigration? I'm the son of immigrants we need to great a path to citizenship over the long-term. So you also have some unusual and I would say unthort dox stances as well. You came out against circumcision, correct? I think parents need to educate. My wife and I made the determine in this case, but it should be in the hands of parents. In the hands of what? The parents. They toss it you. They try to. They try to just toss it on you. They try to. You believe in free marriage counselling? The data shows that if you grow up in a two-parent household, certain outcomes are more likely, and from a societal perspective, it makes sense to keep couples together. Would that be a social worker for every couple in America? It would be marriage counseling where if you decide to seek marriage counseling, they can go and get paid -- My version is drinking jack Daniels, shooting some guns and hanging out. It works. Going to a range. This universal peg for every hole is always my problem with the left right now. Every American is different. Every American does things in different ways. So I would say I don't know. You also believe in staffing a white house psychologist. Now that's an idea. That's a good one. I'm not mad at that one. That's fine. Oh, good. We need to destigmatize mental health issues in this country generally. So if we have a solgs psychologist in the white house -- I thought it was a good idea before the current administration. Do you think he's capable of doing such a thing? You know what? It doesn't even matter. Thanks to Andrew yang. Really interesting. Yeah. Going to keep an eye on you.

