-
Now Playing: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star donates N95 masks to hospitals
-
Now Playing: Andy Cohen on being prohibited from donating plasma after COVID-19 because he's gay
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations
-
Now Playing: Watch Regis Philbin on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
-
Now Playing: A look ahead at Emmy nominations and what the awards show will look like
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek at '20/20' special paying tribute to Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner become parents
-
Now Playing: 2020 Emmy Awards preview
-
Now Playing: Remembering TV legend Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Marlins’ COVID outbreak prompts questions on MLB season’s survival
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who say they’ve tested positive for COVID-
-
Now Playing: Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' son Elvis says his first words
-
Now Playing: NFL players get warning about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ remembers Regis Philbin
-
Now Playing: Christopher Meloni talks about his role on ‘Maxxx’
-
Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds offers $5K reward for stolen teddy bear
-
Now Playing: Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy talk about their show ‘Muppets Now’ on Disney+
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland dies at 104
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Regis Philbin: What he said during one of his last interviews