Transcript for Andy Richter on end of 'Conan,' future of late-night TV and what's next for him

After 28 years of late night laughs, conan o'brien signed off last week with a heartfelt thanks to the friend, collaborator and sidekick who helped make TV history. Take a look. The rule as always, if you think of the funniest thing, just say it and that will get us out, and he did it 100,000 times. He's a brilliant man, and I love him forever, Andy Richter. Your chanting is going to make me cry. It would have been nice if you, like, fake laughed once. Oh, I did. Oh, that is sweet. So please welcome Andy Richter to the show. Andy, welcome to the show. Lovely to have you here. Hello, everybody. It's not easy to be a sidekick. Yep. You do a great job over there, or did shall we say, but conan's -- Thank you. -- Spent his final episode thanking his staff and his fans and he welcomed guests like will Ferrell and Jack Black to the show, and now that you are processing everything, how do you feel about things coming T an end? These are sad moments, aren't Yeah, they are, but honestly the keyword there is process because I haven't processed anything. You know, I just feel like oh, yeah. Okay. We finished a week of work and now it will take a couple of weeks before it really settles in, but yeah. It was melancholy. It was sad, and it didn't sneak up, and we knew it was coming. People had been so nice that it's been hard to be sad. It's mostly just the feeling of gratefulness, gratitude. Well, conan's one of the longest running talk show hosts of all-time, and you've spent the better part of 28 years as his sidekick, everyone from Jimmy Kimmel to Amy Schumer have offered you both congratulations on really just an incredible run. Looking back on it, what impact do you think the shows have had on the late night landscape, and on comedy in general? Well, the best thing about the show winding down is how many people, and whether they're, you know, comedy professionals who are just a little younger than us, or even young people who are, you know, in their late teens, early 20s, how much they tell us, I'm serious about comedy. I would like to do comedy for a living eventually, and your show was my show. Your show -- as bill Hader was on the show, and he said the first show that was his and that his parents didn't get and kind of didn't like, and that is exactly all I wanted out of -- out of being on a television show. Young, funny weirdos connecting with it. That's perfect. Andy, a few years ago, you did consider a career change when a certain legendary talk show host was retiring. I think we have a clip. Take a look. Andy, are you serious you want to take over our show and take over for Letterman? Letterman? Oh, no. Late night is dead. I'm talking about Barbara Walters. She announced she's retiring from "The view," and I think I'm the perfect guy to take over for her. I actually -- I made an audition tape. I think it probably proves my point. You might do that. Who are you kidding? You look fantastic. You are so brave. It's the invention of stretch Uh-huh. It has really allowed us to kind of let I go. I hear what you are all saying. What do you remember about coming up with that skit? Oh, it was somebody else's idea, and we just, you know, that's what's so fun, is you put on the sweater vest and you sit in front of a green screen, and some of the stuff we said was specific, and then some of it was just general, like, I hear what you are all saying and I agree with it all. Like, that we could have dropped in anywhere. So we've done a lot of bits like that. Like we did one of my favorite ones is we cut me into "Wheel of fortune" where I thought every single clue had a certain word in it that starts with "F," and that's a pretty good one. I actually was just on -- I taped "Celebrity wheel of fortune" and I was afraid I was going to be banned from there because I turned their show filthy. The clip is on YouTube. You can see it. The late night landscape has been dominated by white males for decades although we've seen women and people of color lately, like Trevor Noah and ziwe. What do you think broke the mold? It's been hard especially in broadcasting generally, and conan and I are two white men in their 50s, and the TV's seen plenty of that. They don't need any more of that. Let's hear some different voices and see some different faces and make, you know, make the late night world as reflective as -- of the actual population, as, you know, any other area of modern culture. I think I just heard your dog barking. The one you said was not going to bark during this interview. Yes. Yes, yes, yes. She's in the backyard. She's letting me know he's not happy. Let me just say thank you for the laughs. I think humor is so important to get us through tough times and - divisive times, so thank you for that. Conan isn't going away entirely. He's announced that he's going to have a project on HBO max starting in 2022. Are you planning on being part of that? Do you want to be? Well, I would love to be, but it's -- it's up in the air as to what that would be, and there's been kind of a difference of opinion as to what exactly it should be, and conan has definite ideas about what he thinks will work behind a pay wall in a streaming service and what won't, and until that is settled, there's, you know, there's no way to know if we're really sure because there might be a much smaller show, you know, maybe a bigger show. So I'm just kind of treating it as -- and he did us all a favor by saying, I don't know what's going to happen, but I can't make any promises, and this was to everybody on the show, and so everyone's kind of treating it, like, well, we'll see what he decides and we'll act accordingly. You're keeping busy with your own stuff. You have a podcast, and an audio book coming out as well. What should we expect from Andy Richter? It's an audible original called "The incredibly inaccurate biography of Andy Richter" and it's written by a really hilarious group of comedy writers and it's all lies, and then I'm in the audio book -- or in the audible original refuting all the lies. So it should be pretty fun. It's a funny project. Nick Offerman does the narration for it and I'm very grateful to him for that, and I'm developing an animated show, I'm attached to a game show. I'm auditioning. Come on, Hollywood. You are busy. You are busy anyway. You're going to keep going and keep trucking. Very good, and you can catch Andy's podcast "The three questions," whereverou get your podcasts, and "The incredibly inaccurate biography of Andy Richter" is now available for preorder on audible. Thanks for coming, Andy. Good luck to you.

