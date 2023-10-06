Anne Hathaway discusses the importance of investing in female filmmakers

Hathaway tells “The View” about the double standard that exists for women in film and why financially investing in their ideas is crucial.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live