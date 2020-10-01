Transcript for Arizona senator wants to ban sex ed in schools

Welcome back. So, Arizona state senator Sylvia Allen has proposed a bill that would prohibit any sex education for students under the age of 12. So, first of all, a 12-year-old is already what they call a Mm-hmm. And they know everything by then, don't they, and not necessarily the right way. Yeah. Do you think the conversation should start earlier? At what age should a child be -- should you talk about sex to your children? My mom told me when I was like, maybe 7. What did she say? She said this is how babies are made and respect your body and don't let anybody touch your private parts, you know, the usual, swimsuit talk about your private parts. There's a swimsuit talk? Can't touch nowhere we are the swimsuit touches. You ain't never heard that? No. That's perfect. Yeah, make sure no one ever touches you where the swimsuit touches. I wear a burkini from my head all the way down. I cover everything. And it's not scary and you're also not running the risk of finding out on TV or a friend or this teaches a lot of kids about it in the wrong way. I just went through this because I have a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, right? And my parents said zippo to me. What? Zip. Girl. And they gave me the life cycle series, that's how I found out about it. I asked questions and then I got the life cycle series. I kind of taught myself. Girl, somehow you figured it out. I figured it out but I figured it out late actually. And I was just told no sex before marriage and that was it. Same thing with me. And I tried that with my kids, you know, no sex before marriage, we're catholic, and they were like -- type thing. So I -- my kids' school taught sex Ed in fourth grade and I was horrified. That's nine. And I went to the school and I made a big deal. And now you believe? Now I do believe that fourth grade is about the appropriate time to start talking to your children. And my son started asking me questions when he was probably around 8 years old. And I tried to punt it to the doctor in the family and it came right back to me. I want to warn people about this movie "Love actually" which is a great film for kids to watch except there's an incredibly pornographic scene in it and you're watching and they're singing and then all of a sudden -- What part? There's a woman and a man who are making a porn video. Oh, I remember that. And all of a sudden that -- we're watching it with the kid and all of a sudden that comes up and they're like, give me the remote! Luca is 8, right? He's 8. You can't even watch the news right now without hearing about it, right. That reminds me of my upbringing because I grew up also very religious. Mormon. Mormon. She gave me a talk. She took me to get an ice cream cone. It was a weird conversation. How old were you? About 10. What did she say? She literally did the birds and the bees conversation. What flavor ice cream? Mint chocolate chip because I remember and I remember exactly where we were sitting. It reminds me because of my upbringing, when things came on they would remove you from that so I always thought it was a bad thing. I thought sex was a bad thing. By the time I actually met my It's a bad thing if you're doing it right. It was uncomfortable so it was a tough transition for me to make. I think we need sex Ed because parents don't always talk but you also have to have a healthy relationship with it. I expect the conversation you have with a kid in fourth grade is very different from a conversation that you have with a 13-year-old. We have to remember what kids are exposed to at an early age is very different than what some of us grew up with. Pornography is the highest in my state of Utah. Nobody is talking about it and they're trying to figure out what it is. What did I say, she was a congresswoman? No, a state senator. She also wants to take the word homosexuality out of the books and everything. Of course she does. Let me tell you something, everybody that comes out against homosexuality has something going on. Got some questions. Exactly. Taking the word out, what does that do? The word's not in there so I guess I'm not gay. That's what I think. That hurts so many people that are figuring themselves out and makes it that much harder for them because they end up hating themselves saying they're not allowed to talk about it so there's something wrong with me. Don't listen to any of these we'll be right back. Tell us your full name for

