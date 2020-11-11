Transcript for Army veteran injured in Afghanistan receives surprise from 'The View'

One thing that every American can unite behind is how much we need to cherish the men and women who serve and sacrifice for this country. So the veterans' day, that's what today is. We want to pay tribute to every one of you and shine a light on military families that really moved us. Take a look. My cousin, SHAWN, who is really like a brother to me, served in the army and suffered a tremendo injury. He WNED severely during his service. I remain in awe of his courage and his deep and unabiding love for our country. Veterans deserve our support and we owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude. I can't think of anyone more selfless O more deserving of our respect than veterans. My father and my uncles fought in World War II. These are heroes. Their duty could mean making the ultimate sacrifice for America, for us, so we have to make sure they are protected Veterans take care of things that we don't take care of as citizens. They're there, and we have not always been as good as we should be in taking care of them. It is imperative that we as a nation never forget who our veterans have been through because they have been through every one of these things for us. My family has a long line of military service, and in addition to fighting in Vietnam, my mom and dad actually met in the air force so I'm a product of that service, but because of that I've never lost sight of the fact that every day I enjoy the freedoms that have been fought for by all these brave men and women. And among the bravest is sergeant Nathan Shumaker who Ed the army after graduating high school. In 2010 during his second tour in Afghanistan, he was injured by a mortar round and was ultimately taken to Walter reed national military medical They told me that he was hurt, and that he hurt his legs. A few days later, they said they had to amputate his leg. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Nathan's recovery in daily life continued to be a We have a two-story house, and I said the stairs were a pretty big challenge. There are some days I really can't wear my leg, and we have two kids and my wife worries about me whenever I put my daughter up to bed. Like, he will take his leg up and hop to the shower and then hop into the shower, and he's fallen and put his knee through Not being able to help, not being able to do anything, you know, and that's -- that's not But thanks to the nonprofit organization homes for our troops, Nathan became the 3 un -- 300th recipient of a home, and they build and donate custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. He had our backs and was fighting for us, and I would like to think now we have his. Everyone just bent over backwards to get us here and get us into this house. They're Ming our dreams come true. Everything is accessible. Turn around and transfer from a chair to the tub. It's helping give our kids a less stressful environment to grow up in, and it's giving Nate the Independence he so deserves. Thank you. They helped out me and my family. It's amazing. Please welcome army sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his wife, thank you both for your E. Thank you for everything. Nathan, you -- you have been in the house for a couple of months now. How are you feeling? Has it changed the quality of your state of mind more than Well, I'm still -- what am I trying to -- I'm still, you know, thinking they're going to come in and say, you guys had your fun. Time for somebody else to come in, but it's definitely changed my mind, you know, my mentality because I'm not fighting the stairs. I'm not jumping over a big, huge lip to get in the shower. It's wide open around here, you know, so I can use my wheelchair. It's actually amazing. I can walk into my daughter's bedroom. I can, ynow, tell her bedtime story or, you know, I'm sorry. I can roll into my daughter's bedroom and tell her bedtime stories and make sure she brushes her teeth, you know, without, you know, like I said, running up the stairs or crutching up the stairs or scooting up the stairs. I can get out of my bed and open up the door and let my dog out without -- without anything. Keep resting. Exactly. I love it. Well, for disabled veterans, oftentimes their caretakers are forgotten. So Missy, let me ask you, how has your life changed now that you know Nate is safe and happy and can do things on his own? It is just amazing. We just are able to relax. I don't have to constantl wry is he going to fall, is he going to hurt, you know, himself or in our other house, he had fallen with one of the kids, and it was now I just am able to just kind of relax and let him do things and I know it's just been very, very relaxing. Amazing. There's freedom for him. Yeah, Nathan. Your home was built during this pandemic, and you're able to shelter in a safe environment. What does it mean to have an organization like homes for our troops, especially at a time like this? It's amazing. I'm glad that they were able to, you know, continue our build during this pandemic. I was told that, like, states, like, in Washington, they had to shut down builds for -- I'm not sure if it was a couple of weeks or about a month, but their progress had come to a halt, but luckily here they were able to reduce the staff or, you know, the workers here to continue our build. It was -- it was a little slow, but it was -- it was worth the wait. Well, Missy and Nathan, as well as your kids, Eli and Kailee, as you and your family settle into your new home and adjust to remote work and school, we wanted to make things a little easier and more so thanks to our friends at newegg, the tech focused online retailer, they are giving you a brand-new home theater which includes a 65-inch TV, sound bar and gaming console, plus a home office setup of two notebook computers and printers for your kids, and check this out. A new abs computer complete with monitor, keyboard, mouse and gaming headset, so a big thank you to newegg. Wow. Thank you so much. Yeah. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you to you both, you know. Sorry. It's okay, baby. We know. It's all good, and Missy, I just -- I just love the fact that you can actually think about some other things without tension in your heart, and that makes me happy. So congratulations, and again, thank you for all you've done for this country, and for your so now if people want to learn more about homes for our troops and their veterans' day auction, please head to our website, and I'm telling you. Give what you can. It's really worthwhile.

