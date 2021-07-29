Transcript for Audra McDonald on ‘The Good Fight’ incorporating events of Jan. 6 in storyline

I'm going to say it again. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is the most decorated performer in American theater. Not to mention her two grammys, Emmy and national medal of arts awarded to her by president I just, you know, you can't tell it, you be I'm bowing and saying, welcome back to "The view," Audra McDonald. Thank you. So nice to be back. Hello. Can you hear me? Yes. I can hear you. It's me. Joy has the first question. Yes. Welcome back, Audra. Where you can see that we just revere you and love you. And we were talking yesterday about Simone Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast in history stepping aside for her mental health. Now you are considered to be I would one of -- at least one of the top three Broadway performers, and, you know, there's a lot of pressure in performing. You always have to -- you always have to hit that high note. So can you relate to the pressure to perform that she expressed? I absolutely can, and quite honestly, she was a G.O.A.T. To me, you know, the greatest of all time before she decided to pull out of the olympics, and she is even greater to me now because she's modeling for lots of young people and people across the globe the necessity to take care of oneself, and she's showing that that is just as important as being the greatest, and she's showing that it's important to take care of one's mental health as well, and so I applaud her, and the pressure is immense. If that's what she needed to do to take care of herself and model that self-care, then bravo. Now Audra, I was talking to you earlier about -- I worked with Kathy Lee Gifford and she began any obsession with you and just to drive this home, "The New York Times" said you're probably the most, quote, the most talented person on this planet. "New York magazine" called you the greatest singer alive and this is my favorite from "The Washington post," if the government were really serious about solving a problem like global warming, it might consider reaching out to Audra McDonald because simply put, the woman can do anything. You shared a video of you singing to your 4-year-old daughter Sally where she maybe wasn't as impressed as these other publications. Let's take a look. Let's no excuses, I have only oe you'll have your day And see. She's numb to your abilities because she's just gotten too much. Is this the kind of reception you get at home? Always. Always have. I have a 20-year-old daughter, a 20-year-old stepson, a 17-year-old stepson and a 17-year-old daughter, and talk about a blended family. Being as cordial as you can with the parents in front of the children is everything. The children didn't choose as far as I'm concerned, you need to be cordial and co-parent well for the sake of children. Children come first, so that's my opinion on that, but no. They've always, you know, not been very impressed by my singing. However Sally, my 4-year-old seems to, like, want to direct me, and she'll say, you know, mom sing in your show voice. No, no, no. Sing quieter. No, you're doing it all wrong. So I think we've given birth to a director. She's got a future. Oh, wow. From the mouths of babes, right? Well, next month I'm so excited. You'll be back on screen in the highly anticipated Aretha frank lip biopic called "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha, but you play Aretha's mother Barbara. We know Jennifer Hudson was hand-picked by Aretha herself, but apparently Aretha had a hand in your whole as well. Is that true? I think so, yes. Well, she -- at one point years ago, when she was kicking around people that might play her, she had mentioned me, and I was, like, she'll never pick me and she was, like, Jennifer Hudson. She was born to play Aretha Franklin. However, Aretha worked closely with the producers up until her death on the film and wondered if perhaps I would be right to play her mother, and her mother was a singer. Her mother was a pianist, you know, tragically her mother died when Aretha was only 10 years old, and so Aretha didn't get as much time in life with her mother as she would have, you know, liked to have had, but she had a huge impact on her, but for me, it was an honor to be able to play her mother, and to bring that part of Aretha's life to picture form and I can't wait for everybody to see it. Jennifer is going to blow you all away. I have been really excited for it to come out for a long time. Audra, you come from a very musical family. Everyone played instruments. There were multiple music teachers, and your aunts ran a traveling gospel group, but we hear you made some recent discoveries about just how talented some family members Yes. My head auntie as we call her, my aunt Phyllis. We were all on a group chat a couple of months ago, and one of my cousins was, like, aunt Phyllis, isn't it true that you played at Jimmy Hendrix's funeral? I was, like, that's not true, and aunt Phyllis was, like, yeah. Yeah, I did that. What? How have I lived 51 years in this family and not heard this story? But the girl -- the girl who was supposed to play for his funeral which happened in Seattle which is where my aunt lives got sick and so they asked my aunt to do it and she did. Wow. Wow. Wow. That is a modest -- a modest family. Very modest of them. Really. But let's talk about your other part of your career, your new TV -- your TV show "The good fight" which I love, and which was just renewed thankfully for a sixth season. The show has always incorporated current events in this episode dropping today you take on a big one. Let's take a look at the clip. He's being harassed because he's defending your husband. Well, that's unfortunate. We've represented people far worse than Kurt who by the way was found innocent. I'm not saying that he wasn't, but January 6th, I mean, we watched the confederate flag make its way to the capitol building. All these people that Kurt didn't want to turn over to the FBI, those people, they don't even want us alive. Yeah, that's a great show. Very intelligent stuff. I love it. So was it cathartic to tackle a topic like the insurrection? That's a tough one. Yes, it's a tough one. It was very cathartic and I've always said the creators of our show, they have had their finger on the pulse and I often think of them in some ways as being, you know, a bit psychic. It's so wild that this episode is dropping this week when the hearings are taking place right now, and it is cathartic to say those words because as a black woman in this country, hearing some of the testimony, hearing about the racial things that were said and the fact that it seemed to have a white supremacist bent behind this huge insurrection is scary. So to be able to say those words knowing I don't always agree with what my character says, but in this case, I absolutely do. It was very cathartic. Well, you know, you just have to keep coming back because you are cathartic. You make the world better. You always have, and I believe you always will. Audra McDonald, season five of "The good fight" is streaming weekly on paramount plus, and "Respect" opens in theaters on August 13th, and we, of course,

