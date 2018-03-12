'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on the holiday classic being banned recently by an Ohio radio station over complaints about the lyrics in the era of the #MeToo movement.
5:31 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59582433,"title":"'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station","duration":"5:31","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on the holiday classic being banned recently by an Ohio radio station over complaints about the lyrics in the era of the #MeToo movement.","url":"/theview/video/baby-cold-banned-cleveland-radio-station-59582433","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.