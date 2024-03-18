Ben Platt announces NYC residency and performs ‘Andrew’ from album ‘Honeymind’

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning artist shares how his fiancé inspired the title of his upcoming album and why it’s an album he wishes he had as a kid.

March 18, 2024

