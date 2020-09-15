Transcript for Best forum for Trump vs. Biden debate?

We are 49 days from the election and some Democrats worry that Joe Biden is playing it too safe and needs to find ways to get his message out to voters. You know who just agreed to podcaster and ufc commentator Joe Rogan moderate a presidential debate. Is this a good move for anybody and is this a good move for Biden. What do you think, Meghan? I'm a Joe listener and fan. He's no fan of "The view." I was listening when he suggested that he moderate a debate with president trump and vice president Biden. Anyone who doesn't follow him he's a juggernaut. He has 200 million uniques on his podcast. He seened an historic deal with Spotify. He has a huge audience. He's controversial to some people and to some he's the every man speaking truth to power. I was personally very disappointed with the debate moderator choices. I'm disappointed in the way our media has been questioning both of these candidates. We deserve better. These are uncomfortable and dangerous times. We should be asking both candidates uncomfortable questions. The idea we'll have old school journalists, no disrespect, who only get one hour and we can't stream is really, I think, not going to be sufficient especially in the era of covid when we have had so much of a back bump of not being able to get answers from both candidates that we need. I think that's why this Joe Rogan conversation has gained so much attention. I would love to see it happen. I think there's no way it will be happen. If president trump does an interview with Joe Rogan it could be a game changer. Sunny, are you aware of Joe Rogan? Are you a fan or not a fan? I think it would be inappropriate for Joe Rogan to host a presidential debate. Given his use of the N word, his comparing a black neighborhood to planet of the apes. He's called a transgender woman a man. I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate. I think president trump has debased the office of the presidency. I think as a country we have lost a sense of decorum and I don't think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor -- and I think it is an honor -- to host a presidential debate. That's just my take. Could I ask sunny a question? It came out that Susan Paige hosted an off the record dinner for people in the trump white house. I don't necessarily think -- I think you and I agree on this. I think there needs to be a new water shed of people allowed to moderate the debates. It feels very dated and very old. Do you disagree? I do disagree. Okay. I think that -- I am a traditionalist as you know. I think that journalists should be hosting these debates. I think that we had someone like linsey Davis of ABC who did a spectacular job hosting the debates. That's someone I'm supportive of doing it. I think Anderson cooper did an excellent job. I remember when eiffel did a wonderful job. When you talk about Joe Rogan who has made racist, homophobic comments, that's someone I have no interest in -- I don't think that's going to happen. Before you get into a two-way discussion, let me ask the other women on the panel. What do you think, Sara, is this an appropriate person? I think it would be fun to shake it up. I love linsey Davis. There have been journalists that have done a great job. I think it's time with all that's going on -- sunny, to your point about who president trump is, maybe give him a little bit of his own med medicine. Look at the podcast universe, get more people out T. Less than 50% of our population shows up at the ballot box. We need new participation. We need new ears and eyes consuming this stuff because it's that important. What about you, joy? I don't know who he is. I would like to see Jake tapper do it. He confronts them with their lies. I like that. Or "The view," maybe we could do it. That would be something. I like that idea. I think we think we could do it. We would hear something we didn't like and people's heads would explode. I think everybody should go on the breakfast club. That too. If you want to shake it up and visit lots of different arenas. Charl main has asked the best political questions of this cycle. He's a very smart -- I don't think he's a journalist, but he's a host. He's asked the best questions. What does it say about our political media? It says a lot. It says several things. It says people who are not political junkies have smart things to ask. It would not be a bad thing to have a political debate in front of folks, whether sharl mane or whoever it is, to put those guys together or those gals together and do a whole piece with them asking questions and then go to the more traditional. I would watch it. I don't see why we can't do both. Fair enough. You need somebody who can fact check.

