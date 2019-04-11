Transcript for Beto O'Rourke bows out of 2020 race

but the presidential race just lost a candidate when Beto O'rourke announced he's ending his campaign. Now he came out of the gate really strong, was on the cover of "Vanity fair," said he was born for this, and people are saying, well, what happened, you know? What can other candidates learn from this? Anyone? Well, not everybody is born to be president, I guess. That was maybe one of his first mistakes. I think the Democrats have gotten -- he was a rock star. We had him on the show. If you remember Oprah encouraged him to run, and a lot of Obama aides and campaign workers worked for his campaign. He was the one to watch. He got a lot of money right out of the gate. $8 million. A lot of money. It was a premature evaluation. When he starts early, and you get to know them, and he can't really step up to the plate as much as the anticipation. Well, the expectations is so high. He made mistakes, and better that he would have snuck up the way Obama did. Obama was, like, in the background, and then all of a sudden, you say, hey. Wow. Look at this. It happened the opposite with it was, like, oh, okay. That's true. This is never what you want to happen. Yeah. There are still so many people though still in the race. 17 people. Marianne Williamson. He got out before Marianne Williamson of all people. Amazing to me. It's a cautionary tale. Shouldn't people start getting out now? I mean, I think that's why I think sometimes -- I don't know if I believe in the polls because there are just so many people still there. I mean, Tom Steyer and Joe ses take. Wayne messam? John Delaney. I don't know. There are so many people still there. Is it too late for a new moderate to emerge? Is it possible that some new person is just going to come out? Yes, it is possible. It is. I think everybody ought to just calm down because, you know, people keep waiting for something. Here's what I think is happening. People are waiting for someone to be the one so we know what direction to go into. It doesn't happen that way. You have to pay attention to everybody so you know what's happening. You can't -- you can't slip this one in. You have to pay attention to it, and you got to listen and hear what you are looking for. Well, I was reading -- Also -- I'm sick, but I'm not contagious, so just give me a I will say -- that's why I wasn't here on Friday. Beto, when my husband told me he got out of the race, I think he's actually like a beta test for why going so national and being beloved by the media is so dangerous. He raised $80 million, and president Obama was drawing comparisons to him. He got a ton of Obama staff, and I'll also say his stance on gun buybacks, mayor Pete said it was a shiny object that distracts from achievable gun reform. That clip will be played for years with organizations to try to scare people to say Democrats are coming for your guns. He made a speech about religious institutions get their tax status removed from them because they didn't support same-sex marriage. He did a lot of, like, battleground culture war, and he ran the most left. They should not tell everything they're going to do. If you are going to take people's guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away. Don't tell them ahead of time. By the way, that's what people like me think you're going to do, so I appreciate his honesty. You're saying, don't be concerned, but it sounds -- I didn't say don't be concerned. I said, calm down because everybody wants the answer now, and it's just not going to come overnight. It does seem a little bit, and I'll use the word, concerned, and Nancy Pelosi is speaking out to the democratic party saying, if you want to win this election, you have to speak to the middle of this party. You can't just represent San Francisco and California. We have to reel it back in. I don't think it just represented that. Beto was speaking to the middle of the country, and I think this is what we do. People sound good, and you throw them up against the wall and it's, like, hey, hey, hey. You know? That's right. You have -- you have to wait and see who has the stick to it. We did the same thing with kamala. We'll see. We'll see. You can't speed it up. But it is -- that's the point

