Transcript for Biden announces executive action on guns

Well there were ten mass shootings in America just this week. Yesterday president Joe Biden said it's time for real reform. He also made it clear that he's not coming for your guns. Watch. Nothing I'm about to recommend in any way impinges on the second amendment. There are phoney arguments suggesting these are second amendment rights at stake. No amendment to the constitution is absolute. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. It's an international embarrassment. There's much more that congress can do to help that effort. They can do it right now. You know, when he says it's an international embarrassment, I watch a lot of foreign TV. They'll have a joke in a show like somebody got shot and the cop will say what are we in the United States? We are an international embarrassment. If you ask me Democrats need to cease the day. You know they're never possibly have control of the senate, the house and the white house again. What do you think, Ana? I come to this topic as a gun owner family. I also come to this topic as the cousin of somebody who got shot and killed at pulse. My cousin lost her son Jerry at pulse. It's struck my family personally. I have to tell you, joy, I used to think this wasn't my issue. I thought there was people who care a lot more about this than I do. When it strikes your family, when it strikes parkland, 30 minutes from where I live, it's gotten to a point where I think it's all of our issue. We should all be affected and want this epidemic to be addressed. I think the things he is -- that Biden is proposing are very -- frankly they're minor. He's targeting ghost guns. He's targeting destabilizing braces for pistols that make them more dangerous. This needs to be done legislatively. Joe Manchin and pat Toomey tried a bipartisan bill after sandy hook. Nothing happened. Since then hundreds of more people have died, thousands of more people have died like you said. There were just ten this week alone. Look, I think it's -- we've got to come at this from a place of yes. We have to figure out ways of how we address all aspects of gun reform, mental health, gun reform, all of them. Not just one. We have to quit the phony narrative that this is a choice between all guns and no guns and any reform is a slippery slope. That's not the truth. There's reform needed and it's needed now. I'm glad Biden is doing what he he can through executive action. They are only executive orders, Sara. Do you think he goes far enough? For now, yeah. Not ultimately at all. The reason I don't want this pushed through without support, I want this to be permanent change. I don't want this to pendulum back the next time power changes hands. We always talk about reasonable gun policy. One thing I liked was the regular flag. This is the ability for law enforcement or families to flag people they think shouldn't have a gun right now. This is so important. Whenever I see this issue come up, I always hear the pushback being cars kill more people than guns. No one is coming to take your gun. That argument falls flat for me. We require so much of cars. We require license to drive them, registration, license plates. If you're not wearing your seat belt, you can get charged. If someone is hurt in your car, you can be charged. Everyone pushes back on like the registration of a firearm or the loopholes and everything else. We all need to get on board that no one is coming for guns. My family has always grown one. I grew up in the middle of nowhere. We needed guns. These are safeguards that need to happen and they're overdue. I've never actually seen a real gun. We'll talk more about this when we come back and hear what sunny has to say. Stay where you are, please.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.