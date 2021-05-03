Transcript for Biden calls lifting mask mandates ‘Neanderthal thinking’

So Wednesday Joseph Biden president Joseph Biden was asked about Texas and Mississippi defining science by rolling back Covert restrictions. And ending mask mandates and now Republicans are against. That after forty years of Trump's Shakespearean musings. President Joseph Biden would resort to this kind of language the watts. I think there's a big mistake hook yeah cobra rivers realised by now he's nice make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally. Change the nature of this disease because of the way which are able to get vaccines in people's arms. We've been able to move that all the way up through the end of may to have enough for every American to get every adult American get a shot. The last minute the last thing these Neanderthal thinking that can be found earnings are taking a fast. Forget it it's still matters. And here is how GOP senator Marsha Blackburn responded. We weren't called neanderthals. When I led the fight against imposition of the state income tax. And Tennessee State you know what I did not started that Neanderthal caucus. But 'cause neanderthals are hunter gatherers. Their protectors of their family. And they are resilient they're resource well thank Tim they are wrong. There also extinct senator. So sunny. Put out. Is it a yellow wind to just get the Republicans who admit that evolution exists. Of active I guess it's hot. You know I just add that all of that the pearl clutching over language is is his really. Something to me when you had for years. I've. You know of someone speaking in in the lowest. The lowest of terms and based in people in degrading people. I think bats. President Biden has every right to feel this way. He has suffered tremendous loss Americans have suffered tremendous loss. Over 500000. Lost souls and we are close to changing but we only have about fifteen point 6%. Sixteen point 3% of the total population. That has been vaccinated and we know that we need seventy to 80% of the population to be vaccinated for herd immunity that ask from the abided adminstration was for people to Wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration. There is sixty days ago and it quite frankly. Is Neanderthal thinking to take all of these restrictions away and take that mask mandate away. Not listen to the government and not listen to the science most importantly. And I I think he actually put the term kind of nicely I don't think I think I would call that some worse than Neanderthal thinking quite frankly. And you know. Trump. I hate to even say the name but he he. Cost lives by downplaying. The science and by politicizing masks and I guess vis vis Republican governors want to continue that trend. They'll be more lives lost because because of this lessening of that the masked man they. Are right. It seems like the mask saying is despite work. Because there's nothing to do what with a new reality what's the big deal about what you said the other ten Sarah. What's the big deal about wearing a mask I mean this despite work in my opinion so. I'm Sarah attend attend Blackburn really reclaimed the word yet Neanderthal do you think for the GO pay. I don't want you don't like. This makes me laugh so hard that he did Sany enrolled. Neanderthal thinking not your old neanderthals which she owned. She can ditch the present tense cadet you mention they are extinct and she's also someone that's been very vocal about denying evolution. So I found it fitting that she used that. But I I just feel like it this is an example it shows there's not much to pick on if this is the words were pursing be spent a lot of time talking about how old Biden is well. You're gonna get words like slacks and ornery and Neanderthal it it's kind of an. And uncivilized. Choice to not Wear a mask when the science speaks loud and clear. I think that it's you know like Guinness sunny mentioned on the heels of someone who could offend you know people four times in a sentence. Picking on an extinct homo sapiens seems like pretty safe brown for me. As someone who has 2% Neanderthal it represent my community I'm not offended. Other eccentricity and I didn't know that event you know twenty eerie Indiana phony Internet off. Yeah what you know they existed in the applies to seeing period which is when I graduated high school so I'm not let me ask you this isn't this. Manufactured. Outrage or is this a real problem had. You know I actually don't think this is manufactured I think out of fortunately. The problem is it your president Biden you have said that this is going to be the soul of the nation is gonna come back we're gonna have a complete an outer paradigm shift angels are gonna come down from the sky and there's going to be nothing but unity in the country it it really airlines we have Hillary Clinton's deplorable comment which I think a lot of people on the last road off and it really did end up hurting her and I think unfortunately. It's a self inflicted when indeed that can laugh and say oh it's a joke whatever but. Republicans across the country already feel like people on the LAPD. Think their job right next or just stupid deplorable than baskets nobody compares with their trucks and their flags that's what Republicans think the media thinks that that is so I was actually surprised to hear him throw around that language I also think he's got much bigger problems right now including the fact that he haven't had one press conference that he's actually the first president in a hundred years not to do a press conference in the first. 23 day is president trumpet data arms our first hundred days president trump did. Obama did in the first twenty days and present Camden 27 days so I think this just doesn't help but I think when you have Jen Saki sort of blowing off Republican questions and Republican talking point all it does is an hour halt. Republicans being more tribal and think that. Or just deplorable neanderthals the left has no place for us so that there's no there's no unity whatsoever and I think it's I think it's really unfortunate only to. At all. I think that the deplorable Scott word. Came before trap before we knew how deplorable he was so in now in reaction to trump. Nothing sounds that that because of how bad he was. And then he had that he might of had a conference in alleys press conference right away but then when he dropped out. We never saw him again he was afraid to take tickled who would do it on Omnia tarmac at airports and Joseph Biden is committee has also accomplish what a lot of things in it and it. British resident trapped but it was president from doing one on one interviews with the press corps which president Biden has not done in fact. He's had a video that's gone viral saying that he will were waiting to talk to the press and and it just goes to a gray screen there's confusion about why he won't stand in front of in front of the press corps right now I will say also president tribe called that hey did gang group at best thirteen animals and the media jumped all over for weeks I have no problem calling is vicious gang members animals at now something the media just tucked and ran went and I think that if it's it's not located called gang members animals but it's okay to call Republicans you'd -- you know or in the middle the country neanderthals it just seems like a lot of. Fox no. But let's remember what you're saying there and went what was just corrected he didn't call people neanderthals he said it was Neanderthal. Neanderthal thinking.

