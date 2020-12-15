Transcript for Biden confirmed by Electoral College

So Joe Biden continued his winning streak yesterday when the electoral col confirmed what pretty much everybody seems to have known except you-know-who. He is the next president of the United States. It is him. So last night he made it clear that he never wants to see a repeat of the mockery you-know-who made of the democratic process. Take a look. It's my in seer hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election. It's simply unconscionable. We owe these public servants a debt of gratitude. The courts sent a clear signal to president trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy. In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. Judging what just happened on the senate floor before the show, could it be -- I mean, I hate to even say that Republicans finally seem to be willing to finally accept reality. Take a look. The electoral college has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden. The President-Elect is no stranger to the senate. He's devoted himself to public service for many year I also want to congratulate the vice president elect, our colleague from California, kamala Harris. Does anyone sit with deep confidence that we've heard the last of this he's not the president? Is it over, joy? I'll start with you. Okay. Well, you know, four more years of T would have been a catastrophe for the country as we -- I think everybody agrees with that. We really cannot rest yet because trump has managed -- this is his legacy. He's managed to obliterate the line between truth and lies and that is a stain that will be with us for a few years I think. Until people come around to understand that you cannot listen to the lying that goes on on some networks, I won't mention them. Let the record show that Putin congratulated Biden before Mcconnell did. Trump has to accept the fact that is his ex. Here's what I'm waiting for, I'm waiting for Mcconnell to congratulate Biden and the Democrats on taking the senate. Then we can really take a breath I think. That and the vaccine are the two things I'm waiting for now. Right. So did you say some post election challenges are normal, but when did these lawsuits get out of hand for you? Certainly anything moving forward from today is out of hand? In the day or two after the election, if Biden had been down by just a little bit, I wouldn't have been surprised if the Biden team had been in court trying to establish some basics. As it became clear that the election wasn't close, then it became clearer that the legal challenges weren't close. They moved the goal post. Then it became trying to convince state legislators. Let's try and prevent them from certifying the vote. That was the next fight. That didn't work. Now we had the electors vote. Now it seems there are still some talking about this January 6th date. That's the day when it's really, really, really official. That's when congress actually counts the votes. So I think you'll continue to see some of these now incredibly frivolous legal efforts, but, remember, this is no longer legal. At this point forward, anything from now on is an effort to steal the election, period. Okay. Well, sunny, I mean, as asas I can see I thought they have been trying to steal the election for the last four years. That's just me being crazy. Yeah. What do you- what's your take on this, sun? You know, I think an attack on our democracy is always a problem. That's a problem from the very beginning. These legal challenges have always been, I think, a cover for the grift that's been going on. We know that president trump has raised over $200 million. I often say this on the show, follow the money and you'll understand the reasoning. He wanted to continue these fake legal challenges so that he could raise more money from his gullible supporters. I will say what was most insulting to the rule of law for me was trying to get this case before the supreme court in an effort, I think, to exact a quid pro quo from the supreme court justices he appointed. Ted cruzing to argue the case before the supreme court was, for me, so despicable and disgusting that I'm not surprised that they continue to reach this -- to just lower the bar over and over and over a again. Right. Sara, when you're looking at this and listening to people -- we've heard this now for four, five, six weeks now. When you hear them continuously try to redefine what the American people's will was, are you heartened that it didn't work? Are you saddened that they tried? I'm honestly heartened at the strength of the democracy with live within. There have been a lot of bleak moments where democracy has been whether it was that there wasn't a peaceful transfer of power from this president, almost one entire party of this system has tried to stave off this election. You had two cases taken to the supreme court that were swiftly excused. We saw democracy flex its muscles. We sauna pandemic we had the greatest voter turnout in the history of our country, not only in numbers, but percentage, we had 66.7% turnout. People recounted and confirmed the results. The electoral college voted with the people. There were no faithless electors and judges doing their job. I think Biden said it best when he said our democracy pushed, tested, threatened proved to be resilient, true and strong. That's why I'm heartened where we are right now. I have to tip my dreads to all those Republicans than ransom of these elections who did not bend, who thought the will of the people actually means the will of the people. So I have to say, you know, that made me happy, to recognize that it was starting to happen. There were Republicans who were not afraid, but they were afraid to go against the democracy I like that. Our democracy is pretty strong. It's fought off a lot of stuff over the last four years and it's -- it's thrilling to see it at work.

