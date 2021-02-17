Transcript for Biden says he’s tired of talking about Trump

So last night president Joe Biden took the stage for his first town hall. He was in Wisconsin. He spoke at length about his plan for covid relief, from vaccinations to reopening schools, but he said there's really one subject he's sick of talking about. Take a look. I'm tired of talking about I don't want to talk about him anymore, but the last administration spent time, a lot of time, talking about how there was no need for inspector generals. For four years, all that's been in the news is trump. The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I'm tired of talking about trump. But of course, Republicans are talking about the scathing letter you-know-who sent attacking Mitch Mcconnell and telling the GOP to abandon him. So can they afford to stop talking about him? I think they can, joy, but what do you think? Well, it's hard to do because, you know, he's part of the Republican party. The largest percentage of Republicans say that they want him in the party. So it's going to be -- as long as we're talking politics, we're going to have to include him. Wasn't it a pleasure to see a logical, compassionate man in the presidentialposition? After four years of this unhinged, destructive personality. We still have to talk about him. I mean, this morning I was watching a show about these horrible people attacking elderly Asians. You know, spitting on them, beating up old people because they're Asian in this country. Who started that? Who started that? Who put out the word that it was open season on Chinese Americans probably because of the so-called Wuhan virus? Okay? Things like that, that he has done that we still feel the repercussions of. Those children that he locked up at the border, they're going to feel the repercussions of his stupid behavior, his destructive, vile behavior for the rest of their lives. So you can't stop talking about this guy. Unfortunately. It's like a bad disease. It just doesn't go away. Right. So I mean, can everybody quit talking about you-know-who, Sara? What's your thoughts? So I don't think we can quit completely because as you guys are both addressing, trump remains a force in the Republican party, but as a news division, we had to cover him when he was the president. That was informing people of things going on. Now I think we can be pickier about what we cover. Him attacking or turning on his loyalest -- the most loyal of the subjects on a random Tuesday is any calendar week of the year. He always does. You can insert a name every day. Him turning on Mitch Mcconnell, it's a headline. Beyond that, prognosticating what that means for the GOP, I don't think we have to talk about it every day. Trump is click bait. He's always going to have a better sound bite than the next guy, and it forces us to let him Kanye west the mic on every narrative. Biden did what people wanted from him in the election. He handled his town hall with information. Empathy. He did everything we have been waiting for, and he's showing us what we all should be doing, which means, let's pick our just because something is in the news cycle does not make it news worthy. Right. And Meghan, how seriously should the GOP take his attack on Mcconnell? Very seriously. I mean, it's an indicator of what's to come. I mean, the civil war is getting worse. It's the most prominent Republican out of office attacking the most prominent Republican in office, and what was interesting about his statement is that he is threatening to get involved in primary politics, meaning that if there is anyone running for local office in congress or governor, whatever, who isn't a full blown Trumper, that president trump is going to come out, and he has a lot of sway. He has a lot of power. He has a lot of influence, especially when it comes to, you know, conservative primaries. I think this is bad all the way around. I think it's really good for Republicans -- the more infighting within the Republican party, the less of a cohesive message we have. It gives an in for Democrats to be able to win. Republicans pied up 15 congressional seats in the last election, so I still believe there's hope for the future, but the best way I can describe what's happening with trump, is this is like in any monster movie where godzilla is under water in the ocean, and above there are boats in the sea, and you're waiting for him to come back up and scream. Make no doubt. Godzilla is still there, and there will be a sequel to this. This isn't over, and I think the idea that we're just going to ignore him and it's going to go away, I don't have faith in that. I think he's going to come back with a vengeance. I was in the room at the white house correspondents' dinner when president Obama attacked and made fun of president trump, and it was that moment where president trump decided to run for president and came back with a vengeance. So I just think of this like the dinosaur screaming in "Jurassic park," and this is very far from I would not say he attacked him. I would say he did what -- what had been done to him, but that's semantics really. But sunny, what's your thoughts? Yeah, you know -- Is it time? We can't just ignore, you know, this former twice impeached, disgraced president. We can't do it because past will welcome prologue if we decide to stick our heads in the sand and not talk about him as Meghan mentioned. Lindsey graham went on Fox News and said while trump can be a handful, he is the most dominant figure in the Republican party. He said, we don't have a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. Those were Lindsey graham's words, and let's remember, Kevin Mccarthy went to mar-a-lago. He pilgrimaged to mar-a-lago even after January 6th, to kiss the ring. Then Kevin Mccarthy says to everyone after the impeachment in the house, we have -- we are a big tent party, and I've said it over and over again. This is the Republican party, the Maga party, the trump party, the insurrectionist party, and we we cannot forget that. White supremacy is front and center with this party, and all the Republicans are standing behind him. If not all, the majority, most, and the prominent, prominent figures. Even Mitch Mcconnell voted to acquit him, and we cannot forget it, and we cannot stop calling a spade a spade, and I'm going to continue to do it. Well, that's all good. I want to take a break from talking about him every day because I want to pay attention to what's actually happening because we have been bitching and moaning that nothing was happening, people weren't getting their shots. They weren't getting -- I want to highlight the fact that there's something happening now. People are going in to get their shots. People are going to get their money that's been promised to them that they need desperately. I want to make sure we talk about that as well. Yeah, he's going to be there, but I don't have to give him very much more air than saying, yeah. He's there because as far as I'm concerned, I don't want to talk about somebody who thinks I'm a nonstarter as a person, as a person of color. I don't want to talk about a party that has decided that -- they're not concerned whether I'm uncomfortable with what they're doing. They, you know, they voted that this is the direction they want so I'm not going to give them a lot of attention. I'll keep my eye on them, but I don't have to give them a lot of attention. I'm glad that Joe didn't last night. I'm glad he said, you know what? I want to talk about this because this is what y'all want to know, and that made me happy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.