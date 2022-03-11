Bill Browder on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s end game

The “Freezing Order” author shares how he became one of Putin’s biggest enemies, his thoughts on those supporting him and why he thinks his life is in more danger now on "The View."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live