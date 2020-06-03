Transcript for Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to manage anxieties

She was a young girl that made a bad decision and she never could come back to it. He said he did it to release -- relieve anxiety. Whatever happened to xanax? Whatever happened to the three Ms and you know what they are. I don't think it was the pressure of the office, it was the power of the office because I think that presidential power probably is intoxicating and I think people do things just because they can and that was a different time in his life. He said to relieve stress. You don't do something to relieve stress -- You should do yoga. -- That's going to cause stress. Men don't always think down the road. It's immediate gratification. He's not just a man. He's the president of the united States. He needed to think twice about what he did and he's sorry and I appreciate that he's very sorry for it and he's sorry about what happened to Monica. He had to he will his daughter. That might have been painful for him. There was a documentary that came out last year about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, the bill clinton-monica Lewinsky scandal and you hear her take on it and I had no idea the things she went through when it happened. She was at the mall trying to get lunch with her friends and she was literally taken into custody by the police and she was scared and didn't know what was going on. She had to find a lawyer. She retells the story about how her life was just totally ruined and ambushed and I actually think -- I follow her on Twitter and I follow her work she does now and I think she's an interesting voice and anti-bullying advocate and I like the person she's become but it's not without these horrible struggles. I do think the me too movement never seems to hit Bill Clinton. Yes, it does. He got oral sex from an intern who was 21, and I don't know, I think he gets a lot of passes in the democratic party. When you go back and reread the way some people covered him like Tina brown and I believe Maureen dowd, they said the fact that he had an affair makes him sexier. Hillary Clinton just said last night on "Watch what happens live" that it's amazing the amount of people that would blame her and say but I'm still a fan of your husband. So don't think there's not a total double standard for men. What I'm talking about with sexism and misogyny in this country. When I look back on when that was happening and what I saw then versus what I see now, it's very different. It's a very different time. That's over 20 years ago. Look at what trump gets away with, my god, compared to that. It's unbelievable. Trump, to my knowledge, hasn't received oral sex in the oval office and I do think there's still a big difference between the desecration of our white house. To me it was the beginning of the end of a lot of things in this country. I hate to say this but the desecration of the white house began long before -- With trump. No, no, it began long before Bill Clinton. You have the Kennedy years and you have -- Oh yeah. Listen, nobody comes out on top on this. There are some great presidents who have not cheated on her wives. There have been great presidents but we're talking about Bill Clinton right now because the effect of all the people who we don't talk about like who was the woman who was posing as her friend? Oh, the -- Linda Tripp. There are all these people that are involved here who have gone on quietly with their lives, who maybe should have had to take care of a lot more stuff, setting her up as they did -- As a reporter. Not good. It's a whole thing. It's a crappy situation, and

