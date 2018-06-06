Transcript for Is Bill Clinton playing the victim?

"" Stira soo hits the table. Welcomek. Welcome back. Bill Clinton got hot undhe collar yrdhen he wa sktd if his affair withic Lewinsky would have been happened different in E era of metoo. He admitted he could have answered the quest be look at the clip. It wasn't my finest hour, but the impoant things that wa a very painfulhingt happened 2ars ago, and I apologized to my family, T Monica Lewinsky and her family, to the American PEOP I meit then, and I meant now. I have had to live with the consequencve since. I still bve T me too movement is long overdue, and necessary and should be support So people are Ying, you kn what he says he just felt that what surprised him was the flout assertion that he hadn't apologize when, in fact, he felt that he had. Y frustration in his interview was his clear Ang and frustration, and wh- With Craig. When he responded. That speaks to maybe N completely understanding the time we are iecause if he is still frustrated and inconvienced by it, he has reer that, is he inconvennced by people knowing about it and asking a it or that he did it and when youake actions in , you H consequences, and he lives with those, what? For the rest of his life. Not only those, but thes to his wife. Becaemember - What I think frustrated him is that this young man might have bee maybe 14, 15ithhis ppened. He is not thinking, but he has been death T pretty much every day. He has to W his wife deal with it. He has hado -- I think he is justrustrated because it's, like, first of all, I to talk this book, ow? And I want to do that. Why do they always pass? He never leave house without knowing that question is going to comp. Why do they always a pass? I watched the original Craig Melvin interview, and you shouldexpect this question in the era of me too, and you are a notorious phderer, and called Monica Lewinsky her, talked about coming out of $60,000 indebt. I'm supposed to feel sorry for you? That was very umpy. It S. The Clintons aretinuingo a pass in the media,nd obvious that the man who was once great, I four pahe is L long, and he had to again on Stephen Colbert, and it is a different era. Going forth on what we are pivoting O last segment, you have get away from the Clintons if th Democrats have any futureatsoever. Everything about them is problematic. Iberhen the Lewinsky scandal occd becse we were working here, and W heard what had gone down in the -- pa expression -- in the ovalice. Werd about what happened there, and it was the shocking thing we had ever heard. We had never heard anything like this about a president in the white house in the ova office, in the United States. And I believe that that set the bar very low so that when we hear that trump is greg women and he is doing this and he is -- Wporn star Say, we have heards before. It's not T ne Clinton bears a lot of respbility about what we were talking about in the first segment in my opinion. Ng that I still voted F him. But wait a second. How is that different than a trump voter still voting for em after the gb them in the blank? People make moral compromise with this related to sex. It's a little more complicatedithclinton. I don't want to go into . E have said on the show many timehaillnton is not the first preside to have a affair, right Kennedy. Not in the white. You gather sf that DNA up those carts -- I will - yeah. One more thing about that, Bill Clinton was on the R side in many ways. He did N denrate people's he did not denigrate your father, the United States military, people who had chilho died in wars. He was not of thatilk. 'S the part of trump that I don't W anybody supports him. It's not reallyyis language. Let me say something really quick. I wanted -- I was fascinated B feminists in the '90s' take O this. Nina said, she would be happy to an affair with billli just to thank film here keeping ab abortions legal, and other women shouin up too. When you put - sex for me sadlyt this poisn't the number one issue I vote for F president. People said, I care about being pro-choice, and I'll let Thi go. Trump supporters,a sty Do you know who has gotten Hett kicked? Monica Lewinsky. No. Hillary cln. Yeah. [ Applau wait, wait, wait you know what? Whatever younk of Hillary Clinton, whatever you think O R, has been draggh the dirt I agree with at. He man that is in office now --ou't know that. You weren't in that bedroom. Now what George stpoulos said in H book and what she had to . Don't know what people say mplicit, that's their marriage and that's whatydo, but this nobody -- this man dragged those women O and had them sittinre - Donald Trump did that. Know, during that -- during the press conference, you know. This iheom who goes ugh it every day. Every day from both sides, lef and right.left sideen say, oh, . I don't understand how she stayed with man. Women on the rit, I don't know how she stayed. 'S the wom I feel T worst for. She will never -- There is a lot of that in this country. Specifically millenn women. Lena dunhamad a problem with her relationship, and ess. T's fine, but it doesn't change the fact that the person who gets draggedp every Tim her. Why is she licit?you guys one point -- One thing we agree on is that the women suffered and the man did not bec we can all agree at Monica and Hillary were hit hard by this. Both of them were hithard What I can say about that in my sense I perhaps these that B Clinton embraces the me too ment as he said in th colbe interview - Between interviews. Yeah. He distanced himself because Monica Lewy said, this was a consensual relaship, and I thihere was a power dynamic. He seems to be missing T piece. I don't quite understand that. I feel bad for Monica Lewinsky who can't get the job she wants. She is not Marr she is 44, and she is forever known as the woman who we down in the white house iu will. I feel much worse for her. She had a social pariah label. Ncomes out of this unscathed. Nobody. It's possible thatnton brought us trump is the way T conversation just went. That's what you are saying, buhen you have to blame too. I'ying that the person who gets her ass kicked every time isllary. Is hillary It wasn't possible I her husband. She would be president. I don't know if that's true.ything can be possible, but been at this moment. Yes. And so maybe he has learned that yep, somebodyight ask you the question, it mig you off, but you have to figure out how do DL wit it because this is the wod.

